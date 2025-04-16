A Three-Team Major League Baseball Game – Un Juego Entre Tres Equipos de MLB

“Criticism of the government is like pain to the human body, because it draws attention to something that is not right.”… Winston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Rutilio González M. from Los Mochis asks: “Is it true that there was once a Major League Baseball game, not with two, but with three teams? My late father used to say that, but I have never seen any proof.”

Dear friend Tillo: Your father was well informed. That happened on June 26, 1944, at the Polo Grounds, with the three New York teams at that time: the Dodgers, Giants, and Yankees.

It was an exhibition game, not valid for the season, and to raise money for World War II. Each team pitched six innings and served six alternating innings, with the Dodgers winning. They scored five runs, the Yankees one, and the Giants zero.

Johniscar Hernández, from Denver, asks: “Which major league teams have lost the most games in a season?”

Der friend Nisco: The 1899 Indians finished 20-130; the 1962 Mets, 40-120; and the 2024 White Sox, 41-121.

Reymundo U. Zamora, from Barquisimeto, asks: “What is the rule regarding manager visits with the pitcher?”

Dear friend Rey: Number 8.06.

Cervantes Revilla, from Cúcuta, asks: “Can Juan Soto establish himself as the greatest baseball player of all time?”

Dear friend Cervio: Hardly. He’s a very good hitter, but poor defensively. To be the best in history, you have to surpass Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Roberto Clemente, Alex Rodriguez, and Willie Mays. Besides, several of the current players have more and better skills than him.

Willie Alen, from New York, asks: “What were the years when Ty Cobb played in the Major Leagues; and what was his batting average, home runs connected, and how many RBIs?”

Dear friend Will: He debuted on August 30, 1905 (18 the years old), and his last appearance was on September 11, 1928, at the age of 41. He had a .366 batting average, 117 home runs, and 1,944 RBIs.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota online at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Tres Equipos Compiten en un Juego de MLB

“La crítica contra el gobierno es igual que el dolor para el cuerpo humano, porque llama la atención acerca de algo que no está bien”… Winston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Rutilio González M. de los Mochis, pregunta: “¿Es verdad que una vez hubo un juego de Grandes Ligas, no con dos, sino con tres equipos? Eso lo contaba mi difunto papá, pero nunca he visto prueba alguna”.

Amigo Tillo: Tu padre estaba bien informado. Eso ocurrió el 26 de junio, de 1944, en el Polo Grounds, con los tres equipos de Nueva York en esa época, Dodgers, Gigantes y Yankees.

Fue un espectáculo de exhibición, no válido para la temporada, y a beneficio de los gastos por la II Guerra Mundial. Cada equipo bateó seis innings y sirvió seis innings alternados, con victoria de los Dodgers. Anotaron cinco carreras, los Yankees una, los Gigantes cero.

Johniscar Hernández, de Denver, pregunta: “¿Cuáles son los equipos de Grandes Ligas que han perdido más juegos en una temporada?”

Amigo Nisco: Los Indios de 1899 terminaron con 20-130; los Mets de 1962, 40-120; y los Medias Blancas de 2024, 41-121.

Reymundo U. Zamora, de Barquisimeto pregunta: “¿Cuál es la Regla que trata acerca de las visitas del mánager al pitcher?

Amigo Rey : La número 8.06.

Cervantes Revilla, de Cúcuta, pregunta: “¿Podrá Juan Soto consagrarse como el mejor pelotero de todos los tiempos?”

Amigo Cervio: Difícilmente. Él es muy buen bateador, pero deficiente a la defensiva. Para ser el mejor de la historia hay que superar a Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Roberto Clemente, Alex Rodríguez y Willie Mays. Además, varios de los actuales, tienen más y mejores habilidades que él.

Willie Alen, de Nueva York, pregunta: “¿Cuáles fueron los años cuando Ty Cobb jugó en Grandes Ligas; y cuál fue su promedio al bate, cuántos sus jonrones y cuántas sus carreras impulsadas?”

Amigo Will: Debutó el 30 de agosto de 1905 (18 años), y su última aparición ocurrió el 11 de septiembre de 1928, 41 años. Dejó promedio al bate de .366, 117 jonrones y 1944 remolcadas.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5