Letters from The Beyond: From Pete Rose to All the Fans – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Pete Rose para Toda la Afición

Dear Fans:

This humble letter is for the millions of friends around the world who cheered me on during my 24-season Major League career, until 1986; as a manager until 1989; and until my journey to this More Here that you call The Beyond, which occurred last year, in my 83rd birthday.

Why am I writing to you today, April 14th? Because it is 84 years since I was born in Cincinnati.

You have insistently said that I love baseball. And that is true, but I have always loved you more. Without you, our spectacular sport could not exist. Without you, Pete Rose would not have existed.

You encouraged me to play, giving one hundred percent of your all to the pursuit of victory. I was moved by many details, like that of my friend David Barald of Bakersfield, California, who said: “I’d rather have a team with nine players like Pete Rose than nine like Babe Ruth.”

Perhaps my friend David exaggerated.

But I’ve also made bombastic statements, like: “I feel no different than anyone else who has hit 4,256 hits in the Major Leagues.”

You created me, inspired me, guided me, and have made me happy, despite remaining outside of what I love most: baseball and all its fans.

Four commissioners have execrated me, kept me in exile, even after my death, because I bet on my team to win: A. Bartlett Giamatti, Fay Vincent, Bud Selig, and Rob Manfred. They believe they did the best for baseball. I hold no grudges.

Yes! I was a compulsive gambler. One afternoon we were hitting bats at Riverfront Stadium, and Cesarín Gerónimo, looking up at the sky, said, “It looks like it’s going to rain; the clouds are so dark.” I confronted him and said, “One hundred dollars says it won’t rain!” He replied, “I’ll take your bet, Pete.”

I lost because it rained heavily. And we couldn’t play. Well, I paid Cesarín his one hundred dollars.

I consider those four commissioners more ignorant than guilty.

Perhaps they don’t know that I had 3,479 runs, with 2,165 RBIs and 1,314 runs scored; nor that I had a .303 batting average with 160 home runs. Nor that in total, in my 24 years, I earned a mere seven million 268 thousand 858 dollars. What they earn for a game today. But I felt so rich that I started gambling.

From this wonderful Paradise, I continue to enjoy baseball and you all.

Hugs to everyone…

Pete.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Pete Rose para Toda la Afición

Queridos Aficionados:

Esta humilde carta es para los millones de amigos que, en todo el mundo me animaron durante mi carrera en Grandes Ligas de 24 temporadas, hasta 1986; como mánager hasta 1989; y hasta mi viaje a este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá, ocurrido el año pasado, en mis 83 años.

¿Por qué les escribo hoy, 14 de abril? Porque hace 84 años de mi nacimiento en Cincinnati.

Ustedes han dicho con insistencia que yo amo al beisbol. Y eso es cierto, pero siempre los he amado más a ustedes. Sin ustedes, no podría existir nuestro deporte espectáculo. Sin ustedes, no hubiera existido Pete Rose.

Me animaban a jugar, entregado ciento por ciento a la búsqueda de la victoria. Me emocionaron muchos detalles como aquel del amigo, David Barald, de Bakersfield, California, quien dijo: “Prefiero un equipo con nueve jugadores como Pete Rose, que con nueve como Babe Ruth”.

Quizá exageró el amigo David.

Pero yo también he expresado frases rimbombantes, como: “No me siento diferente a cualquier otro que haya bateado 4,256 incogibles en Grandes Ligas”.

Ustedes me crearon, me entusiasmaron, me guiaron y me han hecho feliz, no obstante permanecer fuera de lo que más amo, el beisbol con toda su fanaticada.

Cuatro comisionados me han execrado, me han mantenido en el exilio, hasta después de muerto, porque aposté a que mi equipo ganaba: Barlet Gimatti, Fay Vincent, Bud Selig y Rob Manfred. Ellos creen haber hecho lo mejor para el beisbol. No les guardo rencor.

¡Sí!, fui apostador compulsivo. Una tarde practicábamos bate en Riverfront Stadium, y Cesarín Gerónimo, viendo al cielo, dijo: “Parece que va a llover, las nubes están muy negras”. Lo enfrenté y le dije: “¡Cien dólares a que no llueve!” Él respondió: “Acepto la apuesta, amigo Pete”.

Perdí, porque cayó tremendo aguacero. Y no pudimos jugar. Pues, le pagué sus cien dólares a Cesarín.

Considero a esos cuatro comisionados, más ignorantes que culpables.

Quizá no saben que sumé 3,479 carreras, con 2.165 impulsadas más 1.314 anotadas; ni que dejé promedio al bate de .303 con 160 jonrones. Ni que en total, en mis 24 años cobré apenas siete millones 268 mil 858 dólares. Lo que hoy cobran por un juego. Pero yo me sentía tan rico, que me dediqué a apostar.

Desde este maravilloso Paraíso, sigo disfrutando del beisbol y los disfruto a ustedes.

Abrazos para todos…

Pete.

