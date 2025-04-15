Dustin May Turns Up Heat on Cold Night in LA

Image Credit: MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Dodgers began a three-game series Monday night with the 3-12 Colorado Rockies, who are coming off of a three-game sweep at the hands of the NL West first-place San Diego Padres. Los Angeles came out looking to take advantage of the last-place team in the NL West and get back on track after losing their previous three series, where they went 3-6, dropping them into third place in the division.

The Dodgers sent out Dustin May, who was 0-1 with an ERA of 0.82 and 7 strikeouts over 11 innings prior to Monday’s start.

May has hit 95-100mph on the radar gun in the past, but since returning from the 60-day DL, his velocity is down on all his pitches.

That is not so bad, seeing as he has more command and control than when this stud was trying to throw every pitch through the backstop wall. The Rockies countered with Antonio Senzatela, Valencia, Venezuela, who is entering his ninth big league season, all with the Rockies. The 30-year-old veteran entered Monday 0-2 with an ERA of 5.14.

It didn’t take long for the Dodgers to get on the board.

After Shohei Ohtani led off with a line-drive single to right field, Mookie Betts followed with a 397-foot home run into the left-field pavilion, giving LA a two-run lead in the first inning. Two innings later, Ohtani led off with a 408-foot towering home run to center field.

But the story tonight was May. The big Texas native never let the mid-50s temperature in LA bother him as he dominated the Rockies with his 93-96 sinkers and 84-86 sweepers. He left the game with a line of six innings, three hits, one run, one earned run, zero walks, and seven strikeouts.

Six of his seven strikeouts were on swings and misses.

The Dodgers had multiple opportunities to score all night but left ten runners on base, including twice with the bases loaded. At first, the Dodger bullpen looked shaky, with usually reliable Anthony Banda relieving May with a 5-1 lead and giving up a two-run home run to Nick Martini, making it a 5-3 game. But Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott put the lights out on Colorado.

The Rockies will start Ryan Feltner Tuesday, while the Dodgers send out Landon Knack on Jackie Robinson Day in baseball.

