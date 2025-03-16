Carlos Rodón Impresses in Live Batting Practice after receiving Opening Day Nod

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

TAMPA, FL — 2021 LatinoMVP American League Starting of the Year Carlos Rodón, was named the New York Yankees’ opening day starter on March 14 by manager Aaron Boone. Boone told reporters before their spring training exhibition game vs. the Phillies the news about Rodón.

The 32-year-old Cuban-American, in his third season in pinstripes, has been given a crucial role in the organization’s starting rotation with Gerrit Cole being out for the season due to Tommy John surgery and 2024 LatinoMVP American League Rookie of the Year nominee Luis Gil not throwing for at least four more weeks with a right lat strain.

“Just an honor and I’m excited. Just want to go out there and win the game,” Rodón said to YES Network Reporter Jack Curry. “It’s just one of those things where you take it like another game. It just so happens to be the first game of the season.”

Puerto Rican right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman will also be in the Yankees starting rotation and Venezuelan righty Carlos Carrasco is also fighting for a spot. The Yankees’ fifth ranked prospect right hander Will Warren is firmly in the mix for a rotation spot as well. Max Fried would have gotten the nod if his throwing schedule had lined up better, but he will now pitch the second game of the season.

Moreover, Rodón threw live batting practice on March 15 at George M. Steinbrenner Field and he had all of his pitches working. Rodón has always been a big fastball and slider guy, but last season he threw more curveballs and changeups.

Overall, Rodón threw four innings and struck out four batters. He fooled shortstop Anthony Volpe on a breaking pitch twice, struck out outfielder Trent Grisham looking on a slider, and got Venezuelan infielder Oswald Peraza to strike out on a fastball. His control was great and he only walked one batter, which was first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

There was a Cuban-American inter-squad battle with catcher J.C Escarra facing off against Rodón. Escarra got the better of him pulling a pitch into right field for a single.

Regardless, Rodón was relaxed and having fun out there and making his case for borderline strike calls. He was playfully talking smack to Volpe and a few of the other hitters in the group.

Last season, Rodón went 16-9 and led the Yankees in wins. He made 32 starts, threw 175 innings, and struck out 195 batters in 2024 with a bWAR of two. His best start of last season was arguably the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians in Game One with six innings of one run ball and nine strikeouts in a 5-2 win.

Rodón is a 10-year veteran and made his MLB debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2015 and his best season was in 2022 with the Giants. In 2022, he had his highest bWAR of 5.2, career highs in innings (178), and strikeouts (237).

