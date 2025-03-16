Yankees Spring Training: Oswaldo Cabrera Prepared For Third Base Challenge

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

TAMPA, FL — Oswaldo Cabrera found himself thrusted into the New York Yankees’ third base competition heading into spring training. Cabrera, 26, is a Venezuelan and the jack of all trades in the field and at the plate as a switch hitter. He has experience playing the outfield, shortstop, second base, and first base in his three-year MLB career.

He signed a minor league contract with the Yankees out of Venezuela in 2015. Cabrera worked his way through the organization’s farm system and made his MLB debut with them late in the 2022 season and got to play in the postseason. He is battling his fellow Venezuelan teammate Oswald Peraza for reps at third base. They are the last two left standing at third base since D.J. LeMahieu injured his calf on March 1.

Cabrera spoke to Latino Sports before the Yankees’ spring training exhibition game vs. the Philadelphia Phillies this past Friday, March 14.

“I’m so happy for the opportunity I’ve had these last two to three years competing for a position,” Cabrera said. “I’m not competing with any other person. I’m just trying to get ready for myself… and help the team win anyway I can.”

A full circle moment came for Cabrera in 2022, when he got to play on the same team as his favorite MLB player Marwin González, who is also Venezuelan.

“That was one of the most beautiful and exciting moments I had.”

Moreover, Cabrera discussed working on his right-handed hitting and he has one home run, two RBI, and a .286 batting average in 28 at-bats in spring training this year.

“I’ve been working a lot on the right side with my hitting coach and trying to get the rhythm in the best position possible in the game,” he said.

Everything feels good for Cabrera right now and he is viewed as the favorite to be the opening day third baseman for the Yankees. At this point, there is a reasonable path for him to play 125 games or more. If he gets 450 at-bats — 15 home runs, 60 RBI, and an OPS around .700 are reasonable projections.

“Third is one of the positions I really feel good at, but I’m still working on other positions just in case,” Cabrera said regarding his defensive mindset heading into MLB’s 2025 regular season.

There have been a lot of injury issues with the Yankees stemming from Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, Giancarlo Stanton and several others this spring.

“It’s not easy.. It’s a tough loss that we got there, but at the same time there’s nothing that we can do,” Cabrera said on the team’s injuries. “I trust in the guys that we have right and I trust what we can do in the future.”

Cabrera is very proud of his Venezuelan roots and he had a message for all of his fans in the Latino community.

“The first thing I want to say is thank you for all the love and all the support that you give me and all of the guys. We are here competing, fighting, and to win the game. Keep giving that support for us.”

The Yankees also got strong contributions from Venezuelan pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who now finds himself fighting for a rotation spot. Cuban-American J.C. Escarra also launched his third home run of the spring.

Carrasco, a veteran who spent most of his career with the Cleveland Guardians and a few seasons with the New York Mets, threw 3.1 innings with six strikeouts and one run allowed. He used four different pitches to get these strikeouts.

Escarra pulled a two-run home run down the right field line at George Steinbrenner Field that was 386 feet with an exit velocity of 104 mph. He is in an intense competition to win the backup catcher role and so far so good this spring. His numbers are three home runs, seven RBI, 11 hits in 31 at-bats (.355 batting average), and an OPS of 1.039. He also made a nice play at the plate when right fielder Aaron Judge threw a dart to home plate to get an assist in the first inning.

