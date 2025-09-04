Carmelo Anthony set to be inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this Saturday

Image Credit: NBA

NEW YORK, NY — History will be made this Saturday.

Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star, six-time All-NBA selection, three-time Olympic gold medalist, NCAA champion at Syracuse University and one of the greatest scorers in league history—will officially be enshrined as a first-ballot inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

In doing so, Anthony will become the first Puerto Rican voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, located in Springfield, Massachusetts—cementing his legacy not only as a basketball icon but as a trailblazer for Puerto Rican representation in the NBA.

Butch Lee was the first Puerto Rican to play in the NBA and is recognized in the Hall of Fame for his groundbreaking achievement. Anthony now follows Lee by becoming the first Puerto Rican player inducted into the Hall.

