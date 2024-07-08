Carroll’s Column: McNeil remains a valued asset for Mets

Jeff McNeil remains a productive piece for Mets on both sides of the diamond - Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

NEW YORK — Slumps at-the-plate are bound to occur for each and every baseball player in the Major Leagues, though, with that said, the most important factor in times of struggle, is how that individual battles through it.

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil was the 2022 National League batting champion. Judging from fan reaction, and stats since then, those heady days for McNeil feel like a decade ago, and not just two years removed.

Theories for his drop-off range from trying to be home run-happy, as opposed to making contact for hits a priority; the fact opposing infielders can no longer employ a shift has worked against him because it is harder to slap a ball on the open side of the diamond; and at age 32 his bat speed has slowed a tick, and that has led to an increase in strikeouts for a hitter who always managed to put the ball in play.

McNeil may be pressing for understandable reasons. He was brought up to the Mets in 2018 when Sandy Alderson was the general manager. He signed a contract extension when Billy Eppler was making the personnel decisions. He must be concerned current Mets president of baseball operations, David Stearns, sees him as a relic from old regimes.

He is aware the Mets traded Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers for much ballyhooed infield prospect Luisangel Acuña. In addition, the Mets have asked struggling third baseman Brett Baty, who was demoted to their Syracuse Triple-A affiliate, to start getting comfortable playing second base.

If those factors were not bad enough, McNeil was finding his spot in the lineup usurped by journeyman infielder Jose Iglesias who is having the best year of his lengthy career. He has also become a fan favorite with his catchy “OMG” song.

In McNeil’s defense, few play the game with more intensity. I do not think I have seen a batter hit hard line drives which always find defenders’ gloves as often as he has. He is also a good fielder who can play most infield positions, as well as the corner outfield spots. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, to his credit, has frequently articulated why Jeff McNeil is a valued asset.

Brandon Nimmo Bobblehead Night this Friday, July 12

This Friday, be one of the first 15,000 fans in attendance for a Brandon Nimmo City Connect Bobblehead, presented by @Hyundai! 🚇 🎟️👉 https://t.co/QSkKt8PXUG pic.twitter.com/dmkpOSyNBE — New York Mets (@Mets) July 7, 2024

Two weeks ago, Brandon Nimmo was given a prototype of the bobblehead which will be given away to fans on Friday night. Nimmo asked my opinion about its likeness. “By bobblehead standards, which is Madame Tussauds quality!” I replied.

Remembering and Paying Tribute to Marc LeVine, a great photographer and even better person

I was shocked to learn Thursday of the passing of Marc Levine who had been the Mets chief photographer since 1989. His job, by its definition, gave him access to ballplayers and VIPs from all walks of life. Unlike many others I know with similar positions, Marc was the furthest thing from an egomaniac. He always sent photographs when I needed them, and it was never a bother to him. Marc was a mensch in every sense of the term.

The Mets should honor his memory by naming the press photographers room in Citi Field after him.

Save some money and visit Citi Field on Tuesdays

The Mets have launched a Tuesday home game $5 concession stand promotion. You can purchase hot dogs, pretzels, and soft drinks for five bucks. The best bargain however is the twelve-ounce Coors Light draft beer.

2024 NBA Free Agency

It was unrealistic for Knicks fans to expect Isaiah Hartenstein, who was a big hero, literally and figuratively, to remain with the team after becoming a free agent. NBA team salary cap rules meant the Knicks did not have the ability to offer him a market-rate contract for his services, and there was no way Hartenstein would accept a smalltime payout to remain at Madison Square Garden. He signed a three-year, $87 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder last week.

Speaking of local big NBA centers, the Brooklyn Nets re-signed Nic Claxton. He is a good rebounder, but when it comes to scoring, he cannot put a beach ball into the ocean.

St. John’s Men’s Basketball games on multiple streaming services

St. John’s Red Storm men’s basketball fans will have to be more diligent next year to discover which television outlet will be airing a given game come the fall.

The Big East Conference has signed new television rights deals with Fox Sports, Warner Brothers Discovery, and with Comcast’s Peacock streaming service.

Serena William’s set to host ESPY Awards on ABC

Tennis great Serena Williams hosts the ESPY Awards on ABC this Thursday, July 11. Expect her to use the opportunity to promote her ESPN seven-part documentary series, “In the Arena,” which debuts next week.

Tune in to Alice Cooper’s new weekly golf show with Rocco Mediate on Sirius XM

Rock music legend, and golf fanatic, Alice Cooper, has launched a weekly golf show with PGA Tour star Rocco Mediate. It airs Tuesdays on SiriusXM.

Notarized Bull ‘Bushwacker’ passes away

Bushwacker, the toughest bovine in the history of the Professional Bull Riders tour, succumbed to old age last week. He was 18. Bushwacker threw off any rider who dared to try to go eight seconds on him. JB Mauney became a legend because he was the one rider who did get a score riding him.

JB Mauney and Bushwacker had quite the journey. pic.twitter.com/CGkUvRSVf1 — PBR (@PBR) July 7, 2024

Fourth of July Festivities and Traditions

The 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest held July 4th at Coney Island, clearly lost luster because of the absence of perennial champ Joey Chestnut. Nathan’s and Major League Eating initially banned Chestnut after he signed an endorsement deal with Impossible Foods which has a line plant-based frank. Nathan’s and Major League Eating eventually relented, but by the time they did, a hurt Chestnut made other plans.

Patrick Bertoletti won this year’s yellow mustard belt by devouring 58 hot dogs. Miki Sudo easily won her tenth belt. To their credit, the ESPN broadcast team did not shy away from Joey Chestnut’s absence and continued to lionize the greatest gustatorial athlete in history. Jeremy Schaap did a terrific job replacing John Anderson, who recently retired from ESPN, as the play-by-play voice.

Speaking of July 4th traditions, Macy’s moved their fireworks show this year from the East River to the Hudson. Macy’s TV partner, NBC, had their main entertainment stage at Edge, located 100 stories above Hudson Yards. You must give country music superstar Lainey Wilson credit for being a trouper. She did not display a fear of heights, and she had to deal with huge gusts of wind blowing in at her. In addition, she had to perform while noisy fireworks were going off.

Philadelphia gave New York a run for its money with its July 4th “Wawa Welcome Home, America” celebration. Contemporary pop music stars Kesha and Ne-Yo performed on stages near the Philadelphia Art Museum. As per tradition, a fireworks show from the Schuykill River occurred after the completion of Ne-Yo’s performance.

My Trip to Atlantic City

I made my first trip to Atlantic City in seven years last week. The popularity of casinos closer to home such as Resorts World at Aqueduct, Jake’s 58 in Long Island, Foxwoods, and Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, as well as too many to count in Pennsylvania, have had a negative effect on AC. The daily neighborhood buses which ran from every Queens neighborhood to Atlantic City casinos are long gone. Nonetheless, there is still something magical about walking the boardwalk and breathing in the salty air from the Atlantic.

The Showboat is still in business as a hotel, but it’s no longer in the gaming business. The Ocean Resort has taken over the Revel, while the Hard Rock has replaced the former Trump Taj Mahal.

The Hard Rock’s Fresh Harvest is the last casino buffet on the famed Atlantic City boardwalk. Fortunately, it is a good one that has kept up with the times, as it offers both Indian and Thai dishes, in addition to upscale buffet stalwarts as prime rib, brisket, peelable shrimp, and grilled salmon and swordfish. There are plenty of vegetarian options as well as a choice of eight soups. Fresh Harvest offers a seafood buffet Wednesdays through Fridays. You should sign up for the Hard Rock Casino’s Unity Card. In addition, to getting $20 of gaming credit, you are eligible for promotions such as a 2-for-1 deal at Fall Harvest.

To try to reverse the tide, Atlantic City’s tourism agency has launched a television advertising campaign with the tagline, “the original cool.” I wish them luck.

More on the Fancy Food Show from last month at Javits Center

Last week I discussed the nation’s largest grocery and beverage trade event, the Fancy Food Show held at the end of June at Javits Center. Of course, it is impossible to cover it all in one article.

Summer is barbecue season, and that means grilling hot dogs and hamburgers. If you are looking for richer condiments, try Plochman’s Mustard and Foraging Fox Ketchup. Plochman’s has a fuller texture than French’s or Golden’s, while Foraging Fox is comprised of thick tomatoes without any artificial additives.

Kayco’s Tuscanini line of pastas, sauces, and frozen pizzas proves you can enjoy quality kosher Italian cuisine. Tuscanini also makes Ventresca tuna, which is the prime cut from the underbelly of the fish which is its tastiest part.

Speaking of tuna, Seasons Brand, which is best known for its sardines, has added yellowfin tuna to its seafood lineup. Yellowfin tuna, like sardines, is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. Yellowfin tuna has less mercury than its more popular albacore cousin.

The Cheese Guy had all types of goodies for queso fans. My favorite was the cranberry cheddar.

You can read more of Lloyd Carroll’s columns posted weekly on The Queens Chronicle.