Celtics’ Jrue Holiday named 2024-25 NBA Social Justice Champion and will receive Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy

NEW YORK – The NBA announced that Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday has been named the 2024-25 NBA Social Justice Champion and will receive the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy. The NBA will also donate $100,000 to the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund (JLH Fund). Holiday was selected from a group of five finalists for pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar’s life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically disadvantaged.

Since its inception, the JLH Fund has distributed over $5.3 million in grants and delivered more than 400 hours of coaching and support to nearly 200 businesses across the U.S. The JLH Fund was established after Holiday pledged the remainder of his 2020 NBA salary—$5 million—to combat systemic racism and economic injustice. Most recently, the JLH Fund mobilized resources to support families affected by the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. Holiday also serves on the board of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition, working with fellow players, team governors, coaches, and NBA leadership to advance policy and advocacy efforts around criminal justice reform, community safety and voting access.

Through the JLH Fund, Holiday and his wife, Lauren, launched the Boston Creator Incubator + Accelerator in partnership with Boston Xchange (founded by Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown). This initiative supports Boston-based creators and entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities by providing up to $100,000 in grant capital per business, along with elite coaching and access to top institutions like MIT, Harvard, and Suffolk University. The Incubator empowers founders to prototype, produce, and publicly launch their ventures while being supported by a powerful ecosystem of advisors, investors, and champions. The effort reflects Holiday’s broader mission to drive economic empowerment through catalytic philanthropy and creative capital deployment.

“Since entering the league, Jrue Holiday has dedicated himself to helping others in their times of greatest need and pursuing a more just society for all,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum. “The selflessness that defines his game is even more evident in the work he and his wife Lauren do off the floor to create more opportunities for a generation of youth who might have otherwise been overlooked.”

Finalists for the award included Bam Adebayo (Miami HEAT), Harrison Barnes (San Antonio Spurs), Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors) and CJ McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans).

Holiday’s selection as the NBA Social Justice Champion was determined by a selection committee led by NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum, and comprised of social justice leaders including NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, human rights activist Dr. Richard Lapchick, National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial, UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguía. JJ Mandaquit from the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Court of Leaders served as the youth representative for the second consecutive year.

This month, Holiday was also named the winner of the 2024-25 NBA Sportsmanship award for the second time and received the Joe Dumars Trophy. His previous win was during the 2020-21 season. The NBA Sportsmanship Award honors a player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court and is voted on by current NBA players.

Previous Social Justice Champion award winners include Carmelo Anthony, Reggie Bullock, Stephen Curry and Karl-Anthony Towns.

