Knicks and 76ers to square off in The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025

LONDON AND ABU DHABI – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) recently announced that The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 will feature the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers playing preseason games on Thursday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 4 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

The Knicks currently feature two-time NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson, five-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and 2022 NBA All-Defensive First Team member Mikal Bridges. Bridges and Brunson previously played in Abu Dhabi as members of the USA Basketball (USAB) Men’s National Team prior to the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Towns participated in The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 76ers currently feature 2023 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and seven-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid, nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George and 2024 NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey. Embiid previously played in Abu Dhabi as a member of the USAB Men’s National Team prior to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 will air live in the UAE, across the Middle East and around the world, reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media.

Ticket sales information will be announced at a later date. Fans can register their interest in receiving more information by visiting nba.com/abudhabi. Special ticket packages offering premium access, VIP experiences, hospitality and local hotel accommodations will be available for purchase at nbaexperiences.com/nba-abu-dhabi-games-2025.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 are part of a multiyear collaboration between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi that features preseason NBA Global Games, youth development programming that has reached nearly 20,000 participants since 2022, interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA and WNBA players, an NBA 2K League exhibition event, and NBA Cares clinics promoting health and wellness. The collaboration also sees DCT Abu Dhabi, under its destination brand Experience Abu Dhabi, serve as the Official Tourism Destination Partner of the NBA in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and China.

NBA games have aired in the UAE since the 1987-88 season. Fans can follow the NBA on Instagram and X (@NBAArabic) for the latest updates, news and content in Arabic. NBA fans in the UAE and across the Middle East can shop online at NBAStoreME.com and at the NBA Store at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi for the widest selection of official NBA merchandise ever available in the region.

Executive Quotes:

H.E., Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

“Hosting The NBA Abu Dhabi Games for a fourth consecutive year, in collaboration with the NBA, reflects our strategic commitment to growing basketball and empowering youth in the UAE and the region. We are thrilled to welcome two of the NBA’s most iconic teams – the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers – for the games in 2025, and their participation reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier destination for world-class sporting events.”

NBA Managing Director, Europe and Middle East, George Aivazoglou:

“Fans in Abu Dhabi will have the opportunity to see two of the NBA’s historic franchises when the Knicks and 76ers face off in October. We look forward to engaging fans and aspiring players from the local community and across the region for the fourth consecutive year, through our games and surrounding events.”

New York Knicks President Leon Rose:

“It’s an exciting moment for our entire organization to participate in The NBA Abu Dhabi Games. This will serve as a strong way to tip off our 2025-26 season and provide our players with a special opportunity to showcase and grow the game we love around the world.”

Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris:

“Bringing the Philadelphia 76ers to Abu Dhabi is an incredible opportunity to connect with new fans in a dynamic and growing region. As an organization, we’re committed to creating unforgettable experiences for our fans throughout the world. We’re proud to be part of the NBA’s efforts to grow the game internationally and look forward to representing the city of Philadelphia while engaging with the vibrant community in the UAE.”

