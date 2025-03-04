Chopping It Up with Nate Santos of the Dayton Flyers

Image Credit: Dayton Athletics

BRONX, NY — As March has officially arrived, the most entertaining and significant month of the College Basketball season, Latino Sports would like to highlight one of the top Puerto Rican hoopers across the nation — Nate Santos of the Dayton Flyers.

Playing a major role in Dayton’s 20-9 & 10-6 Atlantic-10 Conference campaign, the senior forward out of Geneva, Illinois, is averaging 14.3 points per game this season over 29 contests on a 44.7 shooting clip, with 5.3 rebounds per game and 1.5 assists.

Despite his dominance and versatility on the court, Santos’ most impressive attribute is his consistent hustle and grit — which comes from his elite basketball family background — as both of his parents (Joe & Lori) and three siblings (sisters Sydney, Ashley, & brother K.J.), all represented Puerto Rico on the national team throughout their respective basketball careers.

Fauris Marmol of Latino Sports had the chance to ‘chop it up’ with Nate following Dayton’s win over Fordham last month at Rose Hill Gym in the Bronx, New York. Provided below is our Q&A.

Q: If you could play a basketball game anywhere in Puerto Rico, where would it be?

A: That’s a good question. Probably San Juan (the capital of Puerto Rico). I got some family around that area, so I think it would be pretty cool to go back there.

Q: If you could have any Puerto Rican artist create a highlight song for you, who would it be?

A: My dad listened to a lot of Héctor Lavoe when I was younger, so that’s a little throwback. Obviously Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee. That would be sick. One of those three would be huge.

Q: What is your favorite Puerto Rican dish?

A: I don’t think you could go wrong with some good rice and beans. It’s something classic, keep it simple. Santos later revealed he loves Mofongo.

Q: What is your favorite thing to do when in Puerto Rico?

A: Going to the beach and eating authentic food. Spending time around Puerto Rico, whether it be seeing family and friends, but it’s gotta be the beaches.

Q: Are you a big spanglish guy?

A: Nah (laughs), my spanish is alright. It’s not that good. It’s more english, but I know a lot of people get mad at me for that, talking about, “oh, you need to speak more spanish,” but mostly, english for me.

Q: Are you more of a reggaetón listener or a salsa listener?

A: Probably reggaetón, either/or, it doesn’t matter.

Q: What Puerto Rican traditions stand out/are special to you?

A: Growing up in Illinois, just being away from Puerto Rico, it’s a little bit different. But I think, it’s gotta be coming together, eating and listening to salsa music. Just being together with family.

Q: What is one Latin country besides Puerto Rico that you haven’t visited that you’d like to?

A: I want to go to the D.R. (Dominican Republic). I’d like to see how the D.R. is. That’s probably number one. Santos then gave a shout out to Latino Sports.

To learn more on Nate, check out this interesting read on Dayton Daily News, “Archdeacon: Santos gives family, Flyer Nation and African fans a thrill”

