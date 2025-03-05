Fordham Rams’ Season: A Rollercoaster Ride with Joshua Rivera Shining Bright

In a rough season for Fordham, Puerto Rican Joshua Rivera has shined bright on the basketball court - Image Credit: Joel Rodriguez/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — The 2024-25 season for the Fordham Rams men’s basketball team has been a journey of highs and lows. Under the guidance of third-year head coach Keith Urgo, the Rams currently hold an 11-18 overall record, with a 3-13 standing in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

The season commenced with promise, but challenges soon emerged. A notable early setback was a 92-60 defeat to St. John’s, where the Rams struggled with a 36.4% shooting accuracy and committed 19 turnovers. Despite such hurdles, the team showcased resilience, securing victories in tightly contested games.

A significant moment in the season was the suspension of Coach Urgo for four games due to NCAA recruiting violations.

During his absence, associate head coach Tray Woodall stepped up, leading the Rams to two wins and two narrow losses, highlighting the team’s depth and adaptability. Upon Urgo’s return, Fordham clinched a thrilling 80-79 victory over Rhode Island, a testament to their tenacity.

Central to Fordham’s performance has been Puerto Rican junior forward Joshua Rivera. Hailing from New Brunswick, New Jersey, Rivera has been a consistent contributor on both ends of the court. In his previous campaign (2023-24), he appeared in 29 games, averaging 7.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

This season, Rivera has elevated his game, delivering crucial performances in tight situations.

Joshua Rivera led the way for Fordham in the first half with 11 points pic.twitter.com/xapJPSn9Pw — Fordham Basketball (@FordhamMBB) December 21, 2024

In a recent matchup against Richmond, Rivera’s efforts were pivotal. He contributed key points during a late-game surge, bringing the Rams within striking distance. Although Fordham ultimately fell 70-66, Rivera’s determination was evident. His defensive prowess was also on display in a narrow 87-83 win over UAlbany, where he blocked a potential game-tying three-pointer in the final moments, securing the victory for the Rams.

Statistically, the Rams have faced challenges, averaging 74.4 points per game while allowing 77.5 points, resulting in a -3.1 point differential.

Despite these numbers, individual performances, especially from Rivera and leading scorer Jackie Johnson III, have kept the team competitive.

As the season progresses, the Rams aim to build on their experiences, striving for consistency and cohesion. With Rivera’s continued development and the team’s collective effort, Fordham looks to finish the season on a strong note, setting a solid foundation for the future.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports