Chris Kreider traded from Rangers to Ducks

Image Credit: NHL

By Ashley Scharge

NEW YORK, NY — Earlier this week, the New York Rangers traded longest current tendered Ranger, Chris Kreider, to the Anaheim Ducks, along with a fourth-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Draft in exchange for prospect Carey Terrance and a third-round draft pick.

Kreider had 22 goals and eight assists in 68 games this season. The Boxford, Massachusetts native joined the Rangers in time for the 2012 playoffs, and had two remaining on his contract at a hit of $6.5 million. The Ducks will pick up his whole contract.

“Chris Kreider is the type of player we were looking to add this offseason,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “He has size, speed, and is a clutch performer that elevates his game in big moments. Chris also upgrades both of our special teams units, something we needed to address.” Kreider only trails Rangers’ icons Rod Gilbert and Jean Ratelle in most goals scored in franchise history. He is also the all-time Rangers leader in playoff goals with 48 and total points with 76.

Kreider will join the former Rangers of Jacob Trouba, Ryan Strome, and Frank Vatrano with the Ducks.

The Rangers acquired Carey Terrance, captained the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this past season, registering 20 goals and 19 assists for 39 points in 45 games. In 230 games across four seasons with Erie, the 6-1, 187 pound forward accumulated 89 goals and 73 assists for 162 points in 230 games.

Terrance posted 29 goals and 23 assists for 52 points in 56 games during the 2023-24 season and a career-high 30 goals, along with 17 assists for 47 points in 67 games in 2022-23. In both years, Terrance led the Otters in goals. During the 2023-24 season, his point total ranked tied for fourth on the team and in 2022-23, his 47 points led the club.

In addition, Terrance has represented the United States at multiple international tournaments, including helping the U.S. win back-to-back gold medals at the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Championships, and gold at the 2023 U-18 World Championship.

