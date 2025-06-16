Ryan Bowness named Islanders Assistant GM and Director of Player Personnel

Image Credit: NHL

By Ashley Scharge

NEW YORK, NY — Today, the New York Islanders announced Ryan Bowness’s appointment as Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel.

Bowness joins the Islanders after three seasons with the Ottawa Senators. He served as Assistant General Manager with the Senators from 2022 to 23 through 2023-24 and Ottawa’s Associate General Manager in 2024-25. campaigns alongside. He won a Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2017. Before his time in Pennsylvania, Bowness spent seven seasons as a member of the Winnipeg Jets/Atlanta Thrashers hockey management Department, serving in a wide variety of capacities, including Pro Scout, Manager of Hockey Operations, and Manager of Player Development.

The Columbus Blue Jackets drafted him in the 2001 NHL Draft. He played four seasons of collegiate ice hockey at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, after playing major junior ice hockey with the Ontario Hockey League’s Brampton Battalion and Oshawa Generals.

Bowness is the son of the former Islanders Head Coach, Rick Bowness.

