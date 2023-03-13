Comments from Omar Visquel and Luis Sojo after their teams victory over Dominican Republic

Luis Sojo & Omar Visquel, two great players that gave fans much to cheer about in their time. (Photo David Colón - Latino Sports)

By David Colón

MIAMI, FL– The Venezuelans Omar Vizquel and Luis Sojo, two of the great Venezuelan players of the last MLB times pinned hopes that their native Venezuela would advance to the next round after the big win over heavily favored Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.

“We have incredible energy here on the ground and the support of the thousands of Venezuelans drives us. This victory has great meaning, because we know what a great team the Dominicans are,” he said.

Vizquel one of the great shortstops in the history of the Major Leagues and who hopes to be a Hall of Famer if justice is done with the statistics. Meanwhile, Sojo, with multiple World Series rings, praised and praised the performance of his countrymen, and he trusted to follow the path that grants them to move on to the next round. In Sojo’s opinion, “you must take game by game after the resounding victory. We take game by game.”

The South Americans had lost four games in succession against the Dominican Republic, until they thundered their bats cleanly off the Caribbean mounds. ´´This is the most important baseball event in the world, and you must take care of it so that it stays at a highly competitive level, bringing the great figures of each country”, Sojo stated. He continued, and shared his sentiment that the World Classic must take care of its permanence as the maximum world event in baseball.

Venezuela has had a great start in the Baseball World Cup, the equivalent of the World Cup

Soccer that Argentina won last December.

Sojo and Vizquel, two great luminaries of the Land of the Liberator Simon Bolivar, admitted that nothing compared to the World Classic and the atmosphere that is brings to Miami, it must continue growing to the delight of the public and fans.

Follow our Social Media @latinosportsoficial on Instagram & @latinosports on Twitter for updates and exclusive content