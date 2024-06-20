Baseball Mourns the Death of Willie Mays – De Luto El Beisbol Por Fallecimiento de Willie Mays

“When you work on what you like, every day is a holiday… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week: We live this season with the best young pitchers native to Latin America in the history of the Major Leagues. Therefore, who has been the winningest pitcher in the Mexican Summer League?

The Answer: The native of Cosamaloapan, Veracruz, Ramón Arano, with 335 victories, in 32 seasons, six decades. He was born in 1939 and died in 2012.

-o-o-o-

The Sadness of Now

The death of Willie Mays the day before yesterday, at the age of 93, not only puts baseball in mourning, but also turns our traditional joy into sadness. He made everything so easy and elegant in baseball that they used to claim: “This sport was invented for Mays to play.”

Let’s remember him with his usual smile and shouting to the world: Say Hey! Kid!!

Mays was not sick, and they have not reported why he died.

-o-o-o-

A New Kukulkan

The Yucatan Lions stadium have been remodeled , but for real. The governor of the State, Mauricio Vila Dosal, presented the completed works.

The bleachers will now be able to receive 2,632 people, instead of 2,015. In other areas, they added commercial premises, ticket offices, restaurants, restrooms, an elevator, and nearly 500 parking spaces.

Great going, Mr. Governor!

-o-o-o-

“Words can betray you, but silence keeps your secrets safe”… Cardinal Mazaeino.

-o-o-o-

Opportunism

The Teques’ versatile infielder, Miguel Rojas, has been a wonderful help for the Dodgers, in the face of a broken hand suffered by Mookie Betts, who was the regular shortstop. Rojas, 31 years old, already has 11 seasons of experience… You’re doing well guy, you’re doing well!

Texas Pitching

The Texas champions celebrate that the rotation will get back right-hander Max Scherzer, who has not been able to pitch this year due to surgery on his waist.

Scherzer, who has won three Cy Young Awards, later injured a finger on his pitching hand. But now it’s scheduled for Saturday afternoon, when the Rangers will host the Royals.

The Texans need help, because they woke up yesterday in third place, nine games behind the Mariners in the loss column, 44-31 over 33-40. Second were the Astros, also at 33-40.

-o-o-o-

“The world has been made to the perfection of God, the bad thing is how we humans have damaged it to the point of excess”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Todos Tristes En el Beisbol Porque Muere Willie Mays

“Cuando uno trabaja en lo que le gusta, todos los días son feriados… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Vivimos la temporada con los mejores jóvenes lanzadores nativos de Latinoamérica en la historia de las Grandes Ligas. Por eso, ¿quién ha sido el pitcher más ganador en la Liga Mexicana de Verano?

La Respuesta: El nativo de Cosamaloapan, Veracruz, Ramón Arano, con 335 victorias, en 32 temporadas, seis décadas. Nació en 1939 y murió en 2012.

-o-o-o-

La Tristeza de Ahora

La muerte de Willie Mays anteayer, a los 93 años de edad, no solo enluta al beisbol, sino que convierte en tristeza nuestra tradicional alegría. Hizo todo tan fácil y elegante en el beisbol, que solían afirmar: “Este deporte fue inventado para que Mays lo jugara”.

Vamos a recordarlo con su sonrisa de siempre y gritándole al mundo: Say Hey! Kid!!

Mays no estaba enfermo, y no han informado por qué murió.

-o-o-o-

Un Nuevo Kukulkan

Han remodelado el estadio de los Leones de Yucatán, pero de verdad. El gobernador del Estado, Mauricio Vila Dosal, presentó las obras concluidas.

Los bleachers podrán recibir ahora dos mil 632 personas, en vez de dos mil 15. En otras áreas agregaron locales comerciales, taquillas, restaurantes, sanitarios, un elevador, y cerca de 500 puestos de estacionamiento.

¡Buena esa, señor Gobernador!

-o-o-o-

“Las palabras pueden traicionarte, pero el silencio mantiene tus secretos a salvo”… Cardenal Mazaeino.

-o-o-o-

Oportunismo

El infielder polifacético de los Teques, Miguel Rojas, ha sido un maravilloso auxilio para los Dodgers, ante la fractura de una mano sufrida por Mookie Betts, quien era el shortstop regular. Rojas, de 31 años, ya tiene experiencia de 11 temporadas… ¡Vas bien, muchacho, vas bien!

Pitcheo de Texas

Los campeones de Texas celebran que la rotación recibirá al derecho Max Scherzer, quien no ha podido lanzar este año por intervención quirúrgica en la cintura.

Scherzer, quien ha ganado tres premios Cy Young, se lesionó después un dedo de la mano de lanzar. Pero ahora está anunciado para el sábado en la tarde, cuando los Rangers recibirán a los Royals.

Los texanos necesitan ayuda, porque amanecieron ayer en tercer lugar, a nueve juegos de los Marineros en la columna de las derrotas, 44-31sobre 33-40. Segundos, iban los Astros, también con 33-40.

-o-o-o-

“El mundo ha sido hecho a la perfección de Dios, lo malo es cómo los humanos lo hemos dañado hasta el exceso”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, sin entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5