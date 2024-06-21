The following was recently released by the Los Angeles Dodgers – Dodgers debut City Connect uniforms as they host crosstown rival Angels
Following a four-game set in the Mile High City against the Rockies, the Dodgers will make a quick stop at Dodger Stadium for two games against the Los Angeles Angels. The brief homestand is highlighted by a drone show and the on-field debut of the Dodgers’ new City Connect uniforms. Tickets remain available for both games at Dodgers.com/Tickets.
First look at the new unis. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Eap1sqGsUZ
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 17, 2024
The Dodgers will face the Halos on Friday with a 7:10 p.m. start. Following the action, the Dodgers will celebrate the start of summer with a summer-themed drone show presented by Starlux Airlines. On Saturday, the Dodgers will don their new City Connect uniforms. The uniform, designed in conjunction with Major League Baseball and Nike’s City Connect Series, presents a new take on the Dodgers’ iconic branding and color scheme while also paying homage to the rich history of Dodgers baseball in Los Angeles. The set emphasizes the city’s longstanding reputation to being a city of dreamers. Also, JuJu Watkins, standout basketball star at USC, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and say “It’s Time for Dodger Baseball” ahead of the 7:10 p.m. start.
Fans can continue to support the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) in-stadium by purchasing 50/50 raffle tickets, buying an item at the LADF Homebase Store, or getting a personalized ribbon board message at Dodgers.com/ribbonboards. Proceeds benefit LADF as it tackles the most pressing problems facing Los Angeles with a mission to improve education, health care, homelessness and social justice for all Angelenos.
It's all in the details. 💫 pic.twitter.com/w9OT1zBzKV
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 17, 2024
A full list of promotions and a schedule for the homestand is listed below:
Friday, June 21, 7:10 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Angels
- Anthem: Drew Seeley
- Ceremonial First Pitch: Make A Wish recipients
- It’s Time for Dodger Baseball: Nick Itkin, member of USA Fencing
- Centerfield Plaza: DJ Mish
- Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Derek Williams
- Postgame: “Summer in LA” drone show with music by The Beach Boys, presented by Starlux Airlines
Saturday, June 22, 7:10 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Angels
- Anthem: Davis Gaines
- Ceremonial First Pitch: JuJu Watkins, standout basketball star at USC
- It’s Time for Dodger Baseball: JuJu Watkins
- Centerfield Plaza: DJ Spinorita
- Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: U.S. Marine Gunnery Sergeant Kevin Mancia
- Postgame: 30-minute set in Centerfield Plaza by DJ Spinorita
