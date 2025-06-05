Image Credit: MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — Late-night games followed by an early 1:10 game are never a favorite among players, the press core, fans, or the fantastic people who work behind the scenes to make our lives easier at the stadium. Yet today, Thursday, June 5th, for the final game of the 2025 season series between the NL East-leading New York Mets and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, had all the feel of a postseason series.

One player who looks like he got enough sleep last night is Pete Alonso, who homered on the first pitch he saw Thursday from Dodger starter Landon Knack, a 408-foot line drive into the right-center field pavilion, his third of this series and fifteenth of the season. Knack then gave up back-to-back home runs in the next inning to Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, as they led off the top of the third inning.

Three walks, a hit batter, and three home runs over the first three innings showed Knack was not fooling anyone as he showed a lack of command and control. He would eventually leave with a line of 3.1 innings pitched, four hits, five walks, one strikeout, one hit batter, and three home runs.

The Dodgers answered right back with three runs in the bottom of the third inning on a single by Shohei Ohtani, a double by Mookie Betts, a single by Will Smith, and a sac fly off the bat of 2024 National League LatinoMVP finalist Teoscar Hernández, Cotui, Dominican Republic to make it a 4-3 game after three.

After the Mets made it 5-3 in the eighth inning, the Dodgers again stormed back to score three runs, with only one being earned in a wild bottom of the eighth. One mistake that contributed to those unearned runs was the awful defensive play of Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez, Guatire, Venezuela, who went down on one knee and had one leg stretched out to frame pitches.

That makes it very hard to block pitches wide of the plate in the dirt no matter who is pitching…

One bright spot for LA was the relief work of recently signed free agent José Ureña, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The 33-year-old veteran should help this injury-plagued Dodger bullpen.

Stars in Hollywood!

Seven games in a row at Dodger Stadium, three with the Yankees and four with the Mets, drew a total attendance of 354,130, an average of 50,590 per game. Each night included a handful of popular celebrities and athletes on hand to witness all of what New York vs. Los Angeles had in store on the diamond.

