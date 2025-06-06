There are 15 Dodger Pitchers Injured – Son 15 los Pitchers Dodgers Lesionados

Patricio never tells a lie… If the truth can cause more damage… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Dodgers have sent 15 pitchers to the injured list in the two months of the season…

** Everyone in baseball thinks that the brilliant career of Cuban Yuli Gurriel is over, except for him, who will turn 41 in three days, on Monday. He played 15 years in Cuba and 10 in the Major Leagues. Here he appeared in all four infield positions. We all believe his last at-bat was on April 27 at Padres Stadium. But he’s still looking for a top-level team to sign him… Yes, love is blind…

** The 10 most used names for newborns in the United States in recent years. Girls: Jennifer, Amy, Heather, Melisa, and Angela. Boys: Michael, Jason, Christopher, James, David…

-o-o-o-

McKadew told me you told him a secret, which I told you not to confide in him, and I told him I wouldn’t tell you, because he asked me not to tell him… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** Mexican baseball, like Japanese baseball, doesn’t give a damn if a player is suspended by Major League Baseball. That’s why Trevor Bauer pitched in Mexico with the Diablos Rojos and in Japan with the Yokohama Dena Bay Stars. But he’s just been found innocent of the accusations leveled against him by two women, who accused him of having been beaten by him after some interesting sexual encounters. The judge ruled that the 34-year-old waiter is innocent, so now he hopes to be signed to the Major Leagues. He’s been out since 2021…

** Luis Arráez dove headfirst, his hand with the mascot stretched out to the maximum to his right, caught the grounder from the Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds, and threw perfectly to first base, which the pitcher went to cover. Sensational out! Because the Yaracuy native is no longer content with electrifying his fans with his bat and is also turning to sensational defense…

** If you want to get a glimpse of the future, follow Reds right-hander Hunter Greene. He threw 470 balls 100 mph or more; and the other nine fastest pitchers in the majors combined for just 535. Greene, 25, has 558 strikeouts in 447.2 innings…

-o-o-o-

Don’t talk about yourself at a family gathering… Everyone will as soon as you leave… Dick Secades.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Son 15 los Pitchers Dodgers Lesionados

Patricio nunca dice una mentira… Si la verdad puede causar más daño… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los Dodgers han enviado a la lista de los enfermos a 15 lanzadores en los dos meses que van de temporada…

** Todos en el beisbol pensamos que la brillante carrera del cubano, Yuli Gurriel, ha terminado, menos él, quien cumplirá sus 41 dentro de tres días, el lunes. Jugó 15 años en Cuba y 10 en Grandes Ligas. Aquí apareció en las cuatro posiciones del infield. Todos creemos que su último turno fue el del 27 de abril en el estadio de los Padres. Pero sigue buscando un equipo del máximo nivel que lo contrate… Sí, el amor es ciego…

** Los 10 nombres más usados para recién nacidos en Estados Unidos en los últimos años. Niñas: Jennifer, Amy, Heather, Melisa y Angela. Niños: Michael, Jason, Christopher, James, David…

-o-o-o-

McKadew me dijo que le contaste un secreto, que te dije no se lo confiaras a él, y yo le dije que no te contaría a ti que él me había pedido que no le contara… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** Al beisbol de México, igual que al de Japón, les importa un pepino verde si un pelotero está suspendido por Major League Baseball. Por eso, Trevor Bauer lanzó en México, con los Diablos Rojos y en Japón con los Yokohama Dena Bay Stars. Pero acaban de declararlo inocente de las acusaciones de dos damas, quienes lo acusaban de haber recibido golpizas de él tras interesantes rochelitas sexuales. El Juez sentenció que el mozo, de 34 años, es inocente, por lo que ahora espera ser contratado para Grandes Ligas. Está fuera desde 2021…

** Luis Arráez se lanzó de cabeza, la mano con el mascotín estirada al máximo a su derecha, atrapó el roletazo de Bryan Reynolds, de los Piratas, y tiró perfecto a primera base, a la cual fue a cubrir el lanzador. ¡Out sensacional!, porque el yaracuyano ya no se conforma con electrizar a su público con el bate y acude también a la defensiva sensacional…

** Si quieres adelantarte al futuro, sigue al lanzador derecho Hunter Greene, de los Rojos. Tiró 470 pelotas a 100 millas o más; y los otros nueve más rápidos de las Mayores lanzaron, combinados, solo 535. Greene, de 25 años, tiene 558 strikeouts en 447.2 innings…

-o-o-o-

En una reunión familiar no hables de ti… Todos lo harán apenas te vayas… Dick Secades.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

