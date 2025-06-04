Get your Dominican Republic-themed Juan Soto jersey on Wednesday, June 11th as Mets host Nationals

Image Credit: Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — There’s Only ‘Juan’ New York and Only ‘Juan’ Dominican Republic!

On Wednesday night, June 11th, presented by Haugland Group in a special ticket offer with the Mets, fans at Citi Field can take home their own ‘Juan of Juan’ Dominican Republic-themed Juan Soto Jersey.

When Soto first saw his Dominican-styled Mets jersey in person over the course of New York’s most recent homestand, his first reaction was beyond smiles—surprised from the well-thought out details on the numbers, his last name and Mets across the front as well as the Dominican Republic flag tapered on the left sleeve.

“There you go! Yes sir! I like that. It’s a very Dominican Mets jersey.”

To purchase tickets for this special offer, you can visit the Mets’ official team website, click on the Tickets Tab and select Gate Giveaways & Ticket Offer—Link available (HERE).

Fans who make a purchase for this special ticket offer can redeem their specialty ‘Juan of Juan’ jersey by bringing their ticket to the Left Field Ramp of Citi Field near Section 129 before the end of the 5th inning of Wednesday night’s game vs. the Nationals (June 11th at 7:10 PM ET). Section 129 of Citi Field is located in the near vicinity/area just prior to the LEFT FIELD foul pole.

In addition to Soto earning his stripes as one of the most thrilling players in the game, on the field and off it in merchandise sales, the 26-year-old superstar hailing from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic is a two-time LatinoMVP Award recipient (2021: NL & 2024: AL)—the oldest and most prestigious honor given to Latino MLB athletes, dating back to 1990.

