Pete Alonso’s Two HR, Five RBI Night gives Mets season series over Dodgers

Image Credit: MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — The first two games in this four-game series between the Mets and the Dodgers had the same ending, though different winners; the expectation for another well-played, exciting game is a good possibility.

Wednesday night in Hollywood, Griffin Canning took the hill for the Mets and faced off against Tony Gonsolin, who was roughed up for a few innings by the Yankees, giving up four home runs in the first three innings and yet still came away with the win. It didn’t take long for the Mets to jump all over Gonsolin in the first inning for three runs, highlighted by a two-run 392-foot home run into the right-field pavilion off the bat of Pete Alonso.

Gonsolin was pulled after 90 pitches after completing five innings where he gave up only three runs, two of which were earned. Three innings later, reliever Ryan Loutos hit the first batter he faced, Brandon Nimmo, walked two-time LatinoMVP, Juan Soto, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and then surrendered a 447-foot three-run home run to Alonso, his second of the night to put the game out of reach.

The Mets totaled six runs on four hits, and Alonso had two of them plus five of their six RBI.

Alonso now has 14 home runs and 53 RBI on the season—currently tied for the National League lead and second in all of MLB. For his career in orange and blue, he’s third all-time in HRs with 240, just behind Darryl Strawberry (252) and David Wright (242).

The only positive thing for the Dodgers was 2024 NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year finalist, Andy Pages, of Havana, Cuba, hitting a 406-foot shot into the left-center field pavilion that kept LA from being shut out.

With this 6-1 win, the Mets have now taken the season series from the Dodgers. So, if both teams end with the same record at the end of the 2025 regular season, the Mets will win the tiebreaker and have the home-field advantage if they meet in the postseason.

Thursday afternoon’s starters for game four, the regular season series finale between NY and LA will be David Peterson, 4-2, 2.69 ERA for the Mets, and Landon Knack, 3-2, 4.58 ERA for the Dodgers.

First pitch at 4:10PM ET/1:10 PM PT.

