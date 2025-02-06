Elvis Andrus selected as 27th member of Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame

Image Credit: MLB

Longtime Rangers shortstop to be inducted on Saturday, June 28 prior to Texas-Seattle game at Globe Life Field

Elvis Andrus, who started more games at one position than any player in franchise history, has been selected as the 27th member of the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame, it was announced this morning.

Andrus will be inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame in a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, June 28 prior to the 3:05 p.m. game with the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.

Andrus, who officially retired as a Ranger on September 6, 2024, after not playing last season, had a .269/.325/.370/.695 batting line with 102 home runs, 775 RBI, and 347 stolen bases in 2059 games over 15 Major League seasons with Texas (2009-2020), Oakland (2021-22), and the Chicago White Sox (2022-23). In this century (2000-24), Andrus’ 1,966 games at shortstop are third most in MLB behind Jimmy Rollins (2,227) and Derek Jeter (2,037).

Acquired from the Atlanta Braves in a franchise-changing seven-player trade in July 2007, Andrus took over as the Rangers’ shortstop as a 20-year-old in 2009 and appeared in 1,628 games over the next 12 seasons at that position. He was the team’s Rookie of the Year in 2009, when he placed second overall on the A.L.’s BBWAA balloting, earned club Player of the Year honors in 2017, and was a two-time A.L. All-Star selection (2010 and 2012).

In his 12 seasons with the Rangers, Andrus’ batting line was .274/.330/.372/.702. He is the all-time franchise leader with 305 stolen bases, 133 more than any other player, recording 20+ steals ten times with five different years or 30 or more.

He ranks second in club history in total games (1,652), at bats (6,366) triples (48), and sacrifice hits (100) and also places among the Rangers lifetime leaders in runs (3rd, 893), hits (3rd, 1743), doubles (5th, 303), total bases (5th, 2370), multi-hit games (5th, 451), walks (6th, 516), and runs batted in (7th, 636). Andrus had a club record seven steals of home and appeared in at least 145 games in ten of his 12 seasons in Texas, including his first nine campaigns from 2009-17.

The shortstop appeared in five different postseasons with Texas, including the 2010 and 2011 World Series, batting .266 while holding Rangers’ career playoff records for games (42), at bats (173), hits (46), and stolen bases (9).

The native of Venezuela is a longtime resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and will work as a pre and postgame analyst for select games on the new Rangers Sports Network in 2025. Currently 36 years, 5 months of age, Andrus is the youngest individual ever selected for the Rangers Hall of Fame.

To honor Andrus’ Hall of Fame selection, the Texas Rangers Archives Vault will feature a special exhibit on the Rangers’ shortstop that will be located on the upper suite level near the Southeast Entrance at Globe Life Field beginning in late March, The exhibit is presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts.

The Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame was created in 2003 to honor those individuals who have excelled for the franchise both on and off the field. To be considered for Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame selection, former players must have spent a minimum of four seasons in a Texas uniform and not have been an active player for a minimum of one year.

More details on the Hall of Fame pre-game ceremony on June 28 will be announced in the coming weeks.

ADRIAN BELTRÉ STATUE TO BE UNVEILED ON AUGUST 22: It was also revealed today that the full-size bronze statue honoring Hall of Fame third baseman Adrian Beltré will be unveiled and dedicated on Friday, August 22, 2025. The Rangers host the Cleveland Guardians at 7:05 p.m. that evening at Globe Life Field. The statue is being created by Granbury, Texas artist Mike Tabor and will be permanently located on the outside Northeast Entrance Plaza of Globe Life Field. No other details about the statue will be released until the dedication in August.

