Orioles agree to terms with outfielder Ramón Laureano

Ramón Laureano, an impact winning player from the Dominican Republic, recently signed with the O's - Image Credit: Simon Lindenblatt/Latino Sports

The Orioles announced that they have agreed to terms with outfielder RAMÓN LAUREANO on a one-year major league contract for the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.

Laureano (pronounced lah-reh-AH-no), 30, slashed .259/.311/.437 (74-for-286) with 16 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, 35 runs scored, 33 RBI, 15 walks, seven hit-by-pitches, and eight stolen bases in 98 games between the Cleveland Guardians and Atlanta Braves last season. He opened the season with the Guardians and batted .143 (10-for-31) in 31 games before being designated for assignment on May 20. After being released, Laureano signed a minor league deal with the Braves on May 29, before having his contract selected from Triple-A Gwinnett on June 15. He hit .296/.327/.505 (64-for-216) in 67 games after joining Atlanta. Laureano spent time on the 10-day Injured List from July 9-18, with a left oblique muscle strain. In 2024, he appeared in 67 games (39 starts) in right field, 26 games (all starts) in left field, and 14 games (9 starts) in center field while tallying seven outfield assists between the two teams.

Laureano is a seven-year major leaguer with the Athletics, Guardians, and Braves. Over his career, he’s appeared in 353 games in center field, 242 in right field, and 26 in left field. His 49 outfield assists since he debuted in 2018 are the fifth most in MLB during that time. He was originally selected by the Houston Astros in the 16th round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. The A’s acquired him for right-handed pitcher Brandon Bailey on November 20, 2017. Cleveland claimed him off waivers on August 7, 2023.

To make room on the 40-man roster, infielder LUIS VÁZQUEZ was designated for assignment. The Orioles’ 40-man roster currently has 40 players.

Press Release Courtesy of MLB