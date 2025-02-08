Laughter is Nutritional Food for the Soul – La Risa es Alimento Necesario del Alma

“Mom! Can a six-year-old girl like me get pregnant?”

“Oh no, honey!… That’s impossible. It has never happened in the entire history of mankind.”

“Jaimito! Let’s keep playing the same old game. Mom says there’s no danger.”

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – It was the first time that those two lovers slept together. Suddenly he said:

“Wow, girl! But I thought you were really blonde.”

-o-o-o-

Luis Alejandro Masanti tells me that Argentina has the most beautiful women in the world, the most delicious meat, the most useless obelisk and the craziest taxi drivers behind the wheel.

He also tells me:

A tourist arrived at a hotel in Paris and saw a gold telephone. Logically, he asked, what did they use it for?

“To talk to God.”

“And how much does a minute cost?”

“A million dollars!”

Weeks later, the same tourist arrived at a hotel in Buenos Aires; and he also saw a gold telephone. Logically, he asked how much the call cost.

The concierge answered:

“A dollar. Because it is a local call. God resides here, in Buenos Aires.”

-o-o-o-

“My neighbor is more scandalous than a drunk in the early morning”… Pacomio.

“The difference between a tree and a drunk is that the tree starts on the ground and ends at the top; and the drunk starts at the top and ends on the ground”… Anonymous.

-o-o-o-

Original quotes from Mafalda:

“I have three wishes: to eat without getting fat, to love without suffering and to earn money without working.

If instead of troops, the world were full of orchestras it would be wonderful.

The stork brings nothing but embarrassing situations.

Humanity is just a meat sandwich between heaven and earth.

I am not antisocial, but I am socially selective.

Of course, money is not everything, there are also checks and credit cards.

I am not disheveled, but my hair has freedom of expression.

I wonder if modern life is not more modern than life.

The problem is that there are more interested people than interesting people.

Half the world likes dogs; and to this day no one knows what “woof” means.

It is not that there is no goodness, it is just that it is incognito.

From time to time it is convenient to take instinct out for a walk.”

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

