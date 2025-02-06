Fired, Umpire Accomplice of Bettors – Botan Umpire Cómplice de Apostadores

“We old folks have to learn to deal with loneliness… And understand that we are alone because we are so annoying”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Recent times have seen a notable Japanization in the Major Leagues, with Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki & Co. Will they continue to sign Japanese players for the Major Leagues this year with such enthusiasm?

Answer: As of yesterday, Wednesday, there were seven players from the Japanese top league trying to be released to come play in the United States. Three pitchers, two outfielders, a second baseman and a third baseman. So, it will all depend on how interested our organizations are.

Now, in Mexicali

But Juan Puello, commissioner of Baseball in the Caribbean and Asia, brought to our America, for the series in Mexicali, the worst of baseball on that continent, as Japan Breece proved.

Puello has been so brazen, that he once put eight teams to play in the Caribbean Series.

Gone, One of the Best

The umpire, Pat Hoberg, 38 years old, who has worked in the Major Leagues since 2014, one of the best, was fired for activities with gamblers.

He was fired on May 31 of last year, but appealed. He lost the appeal.

-o-o-o-

“That friend of mine is uglier than a pair of panties that are not properly put on”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

This Mad, Mad World

A ticket costs up to two million dollars, just one! to watch Sunday’s Super Bowl in Kansas City from a luxurious location. But singer Taylor Swift, who bought one of those tickets, said that “it’s a bargain,” because last year, she paid $2.5 million for the same thing.

Taylor, 35, a famous singer, hopes that at the end of this game, Travis Kelce, also 35, an American football player, will ask her to marry him.

But first, she will enjoy what will be served in the suite she will occupy: All the alcoholic drinks she wants to drink, sushi, seafood towers, tomahawk cuts, alligator sausage on French bread, seafood nachos, lobster covered with lemon and pepper sauce and smoked ribs… Bon appetit, girl!

-o-o-o-

“The most important things in this life: Good friends and an unbeatable bullpen” … Aaron Boone.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Despiden a Umpire, Por Cómplice de Apostadores

“Los viejitos tenemos que aprender a acompañarnos con la soledad… Y comprender que estamos solos porque somos muy fastidiosos”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Los últimos tiempos han sido de una japonisación notable en Grandes Ligas, con Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki & Co. ¿Continuarán contratando peloteros de Japón para las Grandes Ligas este año con tal entusiasmo?

La Respuesta: Hasta ayer, miércoles, había siete jugadores de la máxima categoría japonesa, tratando de ser liberados para venir a jugar a Estados Unidos. Tres pitchers, dos outfielders, un segunda base y un tercera base. Así, que todo dependerá de cuán interesados estén nuestras organizaciones.

Ahora, en Mexicali: Pero Juan Puello, comisionado del Beisbol en El Caribe y Asia, trajo a nuestra América, para la serie en Mexicali, a lo peor del beisbol de aquel continente, según lo comprobó el Japan Breece.

Puello ha sido tan descocado, que una vez puso a ocho equipos a jugar en la Serie del Caribe.

Uno de los Mejores

El umpire, Pat Hoberg, de 38 años, quien ha trabajado en Grandes Ligas desde 2014, uno de los mejores, fue despedido, por actividades con apostadores.

Fue cesanteado el 31 de mayo del año pasado, pero apeló. Perdió la apelación.

-o-o-o-

“Esa amiga mía es más fea que una pantaleta mal puesta”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Este Mundo Loco, Loquísimo

Hasta dos millones de dólares, cuesta un boleto, ¡solamente uno! para ver, desde una lujosa localidad, el Super Bowl del domingo en Kansas City. Pero la cantante, Taylor Swift, quien adquirió una de esas entradas, dijo que “es una ganga”, porque el año pasado, ella pagó dos millones 500 mil dólares por lo mismo.

Taylor, de 35 años, famosa cantante, espera que al final de este juego, Travis Kelce, también de 35 años, jugador de fútbol americano, le pida se case con él.

Pero antes, ella disfrutará de lo que servirán en la suite que va a ocupar: Todas las bebidas alcohólicas que quiera tomar, sushi, torres de mariscos, cortes tomahawk, salchicha de cocodrilo en pan francés, nachos de mariscos, langosta cubierta con salsa de limón y pimienta y costillas ahumadas… ¡Buen provecho, moza!

-o-o-o-

“Los aspectos más importantes en esta vida: Buenos amigos y un bullpen imbateable”… Aaron Boone.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5