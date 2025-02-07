Translator Ippei Mizuhara Sentenced – Sentencian al Traductor Ippei Mizuhara 

“A hardened bachelor is someone who loves to love someone, but without any honor or obedience”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – After a looooong battle, discussing offers with 11 teams, slugger Pete Alonso and his agent, Scott Boras, decided to renew his contract with the Mets for 54 million dollars for two seasons…

** Pete, a Tampa native, 30 years old, is a veteran of six seasons and last year received $20 million 500 thousand…

** Max Scherzer’s negotiation with the Canadians, Blue Jays, is for $15 million 500 thousand…

** Ippei Mizuhara, who was Shohei Ohtani’s translator, was sentenced to 57 months in jail. He admitted to having stolen 17 million dollars from his fellow countryman big leaguer. The former translator, was also ordered to replace that money and pay one million one hundred thousand dollars in taxes…

** Utility player Adam Frazier’s salary this year in Pittsburgh will be one million 525 dollars. In his nine seasons, he has hit .264, 60 home runs and 339 RBIs…

-o-o-o-

“The confirmed bachelor loves intensely a person who is himself”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

** Yankees fans in New York demand Hall Steinbrenner invest in the roster at the level of the Dodgers. They say they do not want to hear excuses or explanations, but to see the dollars…

** The identity of the journalist who did not vote for Ichiro Zuzuki for the Hall of Fame will not be revealed, at his request. Voters can ask that their name be withheld, according to the regulations of the case…

** Amazing! The winner of the Cy Young in the American League in 2024, the Tiger, Tarik Skubal, has a superhuman memory. On a television program, he recalled details of each of the strikeouts that were proposed to him: In addition to the name of the batter, he cited the ball and strike count, the date of the K and the type of pitch of the third strike…

** Juan Puello announced that Japan Breeze was going to be “the great team of the Caribbean Series.” But then, you already saw what happened in Mexicali…

-o-o-o-

“A confirmed bachelor is one who knows how crazy it takes to get married”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Sentencian al Traductor Ippei Mizuhara

“Un sortero empedernido es quien adora querer a alguien, pero sin nada de honores ni de obediencia”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Después laaaarga batalla, discutiendo ofertas con 11 equipos, el sluger Pete Alonso y su agente, Scott Boras, decidieron renovar contrato con los Mets, por 54 millones de dólares para dos temporadas…

** Pete, nativo de Tampa, de 30 años de edad, es veterano de seis temporadas y cobró el año pasado, $20 millones 500 mil…

** La negociación de Max Scherzer con los canadienses, Blue Jays, es por $15 millones 500 mil…

** Ippei Mizuhara, quien fuera intérprete de Shohei Ohtani, fue sentenciado a 57 meses en prisión. Admitió haberle robado a su bigleaguer compatriota, 17 millones de dólares. Ahora le exigen al intérprete reponer ese dinero y pagar un millón cien mil dólares de impuestos…

** Los honorarios del utility, Adam Frazier, este año, en Pittsburgh, serán de un millón 525 dólares. En sus nueve temporadas, ha bateado para .264, 60 jonrones y 339 impulsadas…

-o-o-o-

“El soltero empedernido ama intensamente a una persona la cual es, él mismo”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

** Fanáticos de los Yankees, en Nueva York, le exigen a Hall Steinbrenner, invertir en el roster a la altura de los Dodgers. Dicen no querer oír disculpas ni explicaciones, sino ver los dólares…

** La identidad del periodista que no votó por Ichiro Zuzuki para el Hall de la Fama, no será revelada, por petición de él. Los electores pueden pedir que se oculte su nombre, según los reglamentos del caso…

** ¡Asombroso! El ganador del Cy Young en la Liga Americana en 2024, el Tigre, Tarik Skubal, tiene memoria sobre humana. En un programa de televisión, recordó detalles de cada uno de los strikeouts que le plantearon: Además del nombre del bateador, citó la cuenta de bolas y strikes, la fecha de la K y el tipo de lanzamiento del tercer strike…

** Juan Puello anunció que Japan Breeze, iba a ser “el gran equipo de la Serie del Caribe”. Pero entonces, ya viste lo ocurrido en Mexicali…

-o-o-o-

“Un soltero empedernido, es aquel que sabe cómo se necesita estar de loco, para casarse”… Joey Adams.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5