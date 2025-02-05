2025 Caribbean Series Update: Dominican Republic Advances as Puerto Rico and Mexico face off tonight

This article first appeared in El Nuevo Dia we translated and edited for our readers.
—————————————
The Mayagüez Indians will seek their ticket to the final of the 2025 Caribbean Series this Wednesday when they face the host and undefeated Charros de Jalisco team at the Nido de los Águilas Stadium in Mexicali, Mexico.
The match is scheduled for 11:00 p.m., Puerto Rico time. Prior to tonight’s duel, the Leones del Escogido of the Dominican Republic defeated the Cardenales de Lara of Venezuela in the other semifinal game, 5-4.
Albert Pujols and Team Dominican Republic are going to the #CaribbeanSeries Final after beating Venezuela 5-4 in 11 innings pic.twitter.com/zPVkRT5079
— MLB (@MLB) February 6, 2025
The Puerto Rican team, led by Wilfredo “Coco” Cordero, arrives at the important event after having registered a 2-2 record in the round robin with victories over Japan and the Dominican Republic. The Mexican team, for its part, is unbeaten with a 4-0 record.
In fact, the Charros already beat the Puerto Rican team during the opening day by a score of 8-1.
The team coached by Benjamin Gil also closed the preliminary phase with the best pitching of the tournament with an ERA of 1.00 in 36 innings and only four runs against. In addition, they are the team with the most stolen bases with 13 stolen bases.
Puerto Rico’s numbers heading to the Caribbean Series semifinals: the second worst batting average and collective pitching.
At the individual level, outfielder Eddie Rosario leads the RBI department and Luis Leroy Cruz is tied for first place in striking out.
