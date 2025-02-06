Mexico advances to 2025 Caribbean Series Championship, defeating Puerto Rico in Semi-Finals

SOUTH BRONX, NY — Last night’s semi-finals between Puerto Rico and host country and undefeated Mexico was one to watch as the winner would advance to the finals to face the Dominican Republic.
When I stopped watching due to the late hour, the game was 3- 0 in favor of Mexico. This morning, I checked to see if Puerto Rico’s team, Los Indios de Mayagüez which is from my neighboring town of Cabo Rojo (and my wife Blanca’s hometown, thus we are Indios fans) had bounce back from their first encounter with Mexico which was an embarrassing 8-1 wallop.
Unfortunately, Puerto Rico did not and lost this one by a score of 3-1.
Though disappointing, I’m sure my neighbors in Puerto Rico are still proud that the team made it to the semi-finals and were one win away from the finals. Congratulations to them and all the teams that made it to this years 2025 Caribbean Series.
You can read more details of the game and see some highlights here, PR – MX Game Highlights from MLB.com
DC
February 6, 2025 at 3:48 pm
At least PR had a nice comeback win against DR.