Interviews with Tino Martinez and Andrew Velazquez at Pinstripe Pride Event

During last weekend's Pinstripe Pride Event at the American Dream Mall, Tino Martinez and Andrew Velazquez were more than willing to take some time with Latino Sports - Image Credit: @Elleresqphoto on Instagram/Latino Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — There were 11 Latino MLB athletes signing autographs, taking pictures with fans, and talking to the media during the Pinstripe Pride Event at the American Dream Mall this past weekend. The exciting three-day event, which saw over 50 athletes, coaches, and celebrities take part in autograph sessions, was put together by Hall of Fame Signings.

Among the Latinos were former New York Yankees’ first baseman Tino Martinez, and infielder Andrew Velazquez, who returned to the Yankees on a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training last month.

Interview with Tino Martinez

Martinez, 57, a Cuban American, helping the Yankees win four World Series in 1996 and 1998-2000, was a fierce left-handed hitter who had the flair for the dramatic in the postseason. He had eight home runs and 32 RBI in seven postseasons in pinstripes.

Martinez talked to Latino Sports about his career and Latinos playing in baseball today.

🎥: Former Yankees’ 1B Tino Martinez, a Cuban-American 🇨🇺⚾ Martinez was part of the Yankees’ Dynasty that won 4 World Series Championships from 1996-2000 🏆 He talked about his Grand Slam in the ‘98 World Series and his favorite Latino player to watch. #LatinoSports #Yankees pic.twitter.com/oF04fMCovB — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) February 5, 2025

“It’s fantastic every time I do this year after year or anything in New York, the fans always come out,” he said during the Pinstripe Pride event. “I’m in shock that they still want to see me over 25-30 years later. It’s quite an honor.”

Martinez made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners in 1990 and joined the Yankees before the 1996 season via a trade from Seattle. He saw instant success and helped propel the Yankees’ dynasty with their first championship in 1996.

From there, he constantly put up mega-performances when the lights were bright, but there’s a particular moment that stands out to him from the 1998 World Series victory.

“The last out of those games was the best feeling ever, hitting a grand slam in the World Series, and just being part of the dynasty with a great group of guys,” he revealed.

Martinez was a two-time All-Star and a Silver Slugger award winner. His numbers with the Yankees in seven seasons were 192 home runs, 739 RBI, and an OPS of .831 in 3,770 at-bats. He still enjoys watching the game today and New York Mets Dominican outfielder Juan Soto.

“It seems to be that the majority of MLB players are Latino. They all have a lot of passion for the game and it’s fun to watch,” Martinez said.

Andrew Velazquez Living Out His Dream Once Again?

Velazquez, 30, is a Puerto Rican American switch-hitter from the Bronx, who got the chance to live out his dream with the Yankees in 2021 and now, he will try to carve out a spot in their infield again in 2025.

He spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. In 2024, the Braves signed him to a minor league deal, but didn’t appear in any MLB games.

“I’ve just been trying to stick around and play this game as long as I can until they rip the jersey off me, that’s the goal.” Velazquez said. “I’m just happy to still have a job because it’s a little more difficult for guys kind of in my position. Once you reach 30 and older — it’s tough because I know a lot of guys that have played in Mexico and other leagues.”

For Velazquez, he has played four winters in the Roberto Clemente Winter League in Puerto Rico including this past winter for Leones de Ponce.

“I’ve enjoyed my experiences playing in Puerto Rico,” he said. “The league is not as easy as everyone thinks because those guys are good and it’s cut out for the guys that live on the island.”

“I’m thankful for that league because it’s given me more at-bats and a place to play.”

The coolest moment of Velazquez’s MLB career came in 2021 as a Yankee when he hit his first career home run down the right-field line at Yankee Stadium, with his family in attendance.

Frank Luna, a well-notarized public affairs professional, caught the home run ball, gave it back to Velazquez and ended up seeing him on the field during batting practice in 2022 when he was with the Los Angeles Angels. Velazquez took a picture with Luna’s family and gave them autographed baseballs.

They caught up this weekend and reflected on the special moment, which helped put Luna in position to run several events with notable Yankees players.

This is awesome. I told Squid and his dad that day that I don’t think I would have ever hosted an event with an athlete if I didn’t catch his home run ball. That really triggered some awesome stuff in my life. What a cool full circle moment. 💫 https://t.co/TWEp6V5Ni4 — Frank Luna (@FrankLunaNJ) February 4, 2025

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports