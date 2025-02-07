Mets And Alonso Needed Each Other

After a straining negotiation process, Pete Alonso is back in Queens, signing a two-year/$54 million deal with the Mets - Image Credit: Simon Lindenblatt/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — Pete Alonso needed the New York Mets and they needed him. Late Wednesday night, the contract drama concluded when Alonso signed a two-year, $54 million deal that will pay him $30 million this year, with a player option for $24 million in 2026.

So Mets fans are content, Alonso the homegrown 30-year old All-Star is back where he belongs, a home run hitter and if healthy does seem impressive in the lineup hitting ahead of Juan Soto the other drama filled contract signing of owner Steve Cohen, 15- years, $765 million.

Though Alonso is not a Met for the long term, for the moment adds that element to the Mets of being an elite team in the National League, favorites to perhaps win the NL East division and in that elite group of teams with the World Series champion Dodgers, Braves, Phillies, and perhaps the Padres.

Baseball is a long 162-game season, injuries of course play a factor.

Alonso, though an elite and rare ballplayer, was involved in all games for the Mets last season and instrumental in their unexpected postseason October run.

All along this was baseball business, the Mets, despite contrary reports, were persistent getting this deal done even as Cohen said it was a struggle and tough to solidify a new deal. But for some reason it had to get done, Alonso wanted the Mets again and so did Cohen.

My instincts always said Pete Alonso was not done with the Mets. The Mets were going in another direction. I said that as did others, but with Alonso the Mets would be that much better. With Soto batting behind or before him in the lineup, equivalent of Aaron Judge and Soto last year during the Dominican superstar’s brief one-year stint in the Bronx, many runs are bound to be scored.

Also factoring Francisco Lindor (Caguas, Puerto Rico) in the lineup and leading off, a catalyst to an offense that will be feared with opposing pitchers in the league.

It’s something Mets fans are looking forward to, and the signing of Alonso solidifies the Mets are no longer the second baseball team in New York to the once “Evil Empire” Yankees, who are more budget conscious with luxury tax penalties.

Cohen, though, is not concerned or cares about a tax. Then again, the richest owner in baseball isn’t concerned about a tax because he and 29 owners have the ability to spend. Baseball is the lone league without a salary cap which was a bargaining point players and owners negotiated in the last labor agreement that forced a long strike a few years ago that shut down the game.

Salary, though, to Alonso became an issue perhaps more to super agent Scott Boras who at one point had many in belief that his player was headed to the Blue Jays, an offer apparently that was not acceptable.

So the Mets were always in pursuit, even as Cohen listened to his fan base. He stayed with it and they are content because the Mets needed Alonso and they needed him, a stark reality though that demand of a lucrative mega contract for a first baseman is out the window.

The Mets originally proposed a decent contract offer of (three years/$85 million) with opt outs.

Alonso as I have repeatedly said was needed despite his dwindling numbers and that crazy WAR statistic that for whatever reason does play a role in contract offers. Teams are conscious of that WAR percentage that is defined as wins above replacement, a statistic that measures a player’s overall value to their team.

And there is little doubt about the value of Alonso in the Mets lineup, significant now with the addition of Soto, a combination of hitting ahead in the lineup and more value for the Mets.

So where does this all stand with spring training rapidly approaching? Alonso is a Met again, played all 162 games last year, all 13 in the postseason including that go-ahead three-run against the Brewers in the ninth inning of the NL Wild Card series, dramatic and one that will be etched forever in Mets history.

But the other obstacle was Boras the tough negotiator, we all know that and Soto’s contract. Though this was different because that was Soto, the generational player in high demand who could make a difference in any lineup.

Though the production has declined, Alonso’s 226 home runs have seen only the Yankees’ Judge hit more (232) since his inaugural season of 2019. And there is every reason to understand how a home run hitter will have a few down years. The best have had their bad years, with the possible exception of Judge who has had some down seasons due to injury.

The contract and numbers apparently don’t meet demands as one of those high profiled deals that Boras clients usually command.

Cohen was persistent and made their offer. It was never in doubt once other teams were not biting. and I did expect this to come down to the wire. Alonso in the lineup with Soto is a reality.

The Mets are that much better. They have won the offseason with signing Soto and bringing Alonso back to Citi Field. Alonso needed the Mets and he needed them.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com Rich Mancuso

