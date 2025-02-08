The LatinoMVP Award: Celebrating 35 Years of Latino Excellence in Sports

Alexis Díaz and Elly De La Cruz receive their respective 2023 LatinoMVP awards from Latino Sports founder and president Julio Pabón at Great American Ball Park during Hispanic Heritage Month (2024) - Image Credit: Cincinnati Reds/MLB

SOUTH BRONX, NY — The LatinoMVP Award was first presented in April 1990, marking a historic moment in recognizing the achievements of Latino athletes. Today, as the award continues to grow, it has expanded beyond baseball to include basketball and, in the future, will extend to other sports like the NFL, MLS, NHL, boxing, and MMA. The LatinoMVP is becoming synonymous with excellence — an achievement worthy of recognition across all major sports.

Just like the Grammys honor music, the Oscars celebrate film, and the Pulitzer Prize recognizes excellence in literature, science and journalism, the LatinoMVP Award highlights the dedication, sacrifice, and success of Latino athletes who have excelled in a predominantly Anglo sports market. As we celebrate the awards 35th anniversary, it is important to acknowledge the vision and dedication of those who have worked tirelessly to ensure Latino athletes receive the recognition they deserve.

Baseball, with its rich history of Latino talent, was the natural birthplace of this prestigious award. Over the years, the LatinoMVP has gained prominence, and today, we proudly begin the selection process for the 2024 LatinoMVP Awards, honoring the best Latino players from last season.

We extend our deepest gratitude to the companies and organizations that supported us in our early years, allowing us to host luncheons to honor these exceptional athletes. A special thank you to the New York Yankees and New York Mets for sponsoring some of our early honorees, and to Major League Baseball (MLB) for recognizing the significance of this award. Thanks to MLB’s support, all eight LatinoMVP recipients now receive their awards at their home teams stadiums during Hispanic Heritage Month.

As we move forward, we look ahead to an exciting new chapter—collaborating with MLB to elevate the LatinoMVP to even greater heights. Imagine an award voted on by fans, coaches, and players, officially recognized by MLB, celebrating the best Latino athletes in baseball. Such an award would not only honor Latino excellence but also establish a legacy for generations to come—just like the Grammys, Oscars, and Pulitzer Prize.

Here’s to 35 years of celebrating Latino sports excellence—and many more to come!

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports