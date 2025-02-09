Wade Boggs Has Beaten Cancer – Wade Boggs ha Vencido al Cáncer

“Lucky, wonderful, incredible, the combination of eyes and hands of Wade Boggs, to hit the pitches”… Dick Young.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Super Bowl Money

In addition to the fees that the teams pay to each player, for this afternoon’s Super Bowl, they will collect 171 thousand dollars each, if they are winners, and 96 thousand, if they do not win… Bon Appetit!

The Super Bowl will be played in New Orleans, at 6:30 this afternoon, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Boggs Happy and Healthy

Wade Boggs, a left-handed hitter who threw with his right hand, was one of the best hitters in the history of baseball. He remained in the Major Leagues for 18 seasons, until 1999, with the Red Sox, Yankees and Rays. His 3,010 hits place him in the group of only 33 who have hit three thousand or more.

He also hit 118 home runs and brought home 1,014 runs.

But, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September of last year. The day before yesterday, Friday, as Jason Anderson has published in USA Today, Boggs himself has said that he beat the disease, that at 66 years of age, he is healthy again. Cancer free.

Boggs also said for publication: “I have never been a goal-oriented person, but with the strength and support of my family and my faith in God, I ring this damn bell to announce it.”

And he added, very emotional: “This has been an extremely emotional day. I cannot thank Dr. Engleman enough, nor Dr. Heidenberg, also everyone, nurses, friends and family, baseball fans, for their thoughts and prayers. Debbie and I are pleased to announce that I am cancer free.”

Wade is unforgettable, both with bat in hand and at third base. I enjoyed him throughout his career from the press boxes; and on numerous occasions he helped me with information.

If he is to be admired as a hitter, since he was the American League Batting Champion in five seasons as a third baseman, his 12 times as an All-Star also say a lot about his quality as a big leaguer.

Welcome, Wade, to the world of cancer survivors. We love you as much as ever!!

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

(En Español)

Wade Boggs ha Vencido al Cáncer

“Afortunada, maravillosa, increíble, la combinación ojos manos de Wade Boggs, para chocar los lanzamientos”… Dick Young.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Dinero del Super Bowl

Además de los honorarios que pagan los equipos a cada jugador, por el Super Bowl de esta tarde, cobrarán 171 mil dólares cada uno, sin son ganadores, y 96 mil, si no ganan… ¡Buen Provecho!

El Super Bowl se jugará en New Orleans, a las 6:30 de esta tarde, entre los Kansas City Chiefs y los Philadelphia Eagles.

Boggs Feliz y Saludable

Wade Boggs, bateador zurdo y tiraba con la mano derecha, fue uno de los mejores chocadores en la historia del beisbol. Permaneció en Grandes Ligas 18 temporadas, hasta 1999, con Medias Rojas, Yankees y Rays. Sus tres mil 10 incogibles, lo ubican en el grupo de apenas 33 que han conectado tres millares o más.

Además, despachó 118 jonrones y trajo a home mil 14 carreras.

Pero, fue diagnosticado con cáncer en la próstata, en septiembre del año pasado. Anteayer viernes, como lo ha publicado Jason Anderson, en USA Today, el mismo Boggs ha dicho que venció el mal, que a sus 66 años de edad, está saludable otra vez. Cancer free.

También dijo Boggs para ser publicado: “Nunca he sido una persona orientada a objetivos, pero con la fuerza y el apoyo de mi familia y mi fe en Dios, toco esta maldita campana, para anunciarlo”.

Y agregó, muy emocionado: “Este ha sido un día extremadamente emotivo. No puedo agradecer lo suficiente al doctor Engleman, ni al doctor Heidenberg, también a todos, enfermeras, enfermeros, amigos y familiares, aficionados al beisbol, por sus pensamientos y oraciones. A Debbie y a mí nos complace anunciar que estoy libre de cáncer”.

Inolvidable Wade, tanto bate en mano como en tercera base. Le disfruté durante toda su carrera desde los palcos de prensa; y en numerosas oportunidades fui atendido por él para ayudarme en informaciones.

Si hay que admirarlo como bateador, ya que fue Campeón de Bateo de la Liga Americana, en cinco temporadas, como tercera base, también dicen mucho de su calidad como bigleaguer, las 12 oportunidades que fue llevado al Juego de Estrellas.

¡¡Bienvenido, Wade, al mundo de los sobrevivientes del cáncer. Te queremos igual que siempre!!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

