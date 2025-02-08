Dominican Republic one-hits Mexico to win Caribbean Series

The following article first appeared on MLB.com and was published by Carlos Molina, a member of the LasMayores.com team In the 67th Caribbean Series championship game Friday night at Mexicali’s Nido de las Águilas Stadium, the Leones del Escogido of the Dominican Republic faced the challenge of defeating the previously unbeaten Charros de Jalisco, representing host country México.

Leones starter Esmil Rogers and the Leones’ pitching staff were up to the task, throwing a one-hitter against the Charros en route to capturing the tournament of winter league champions with a 1-0 victory. The Dominican Republic has won the 2025 #CaribbeanSeries! 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/ZY6CExuiFi — MLB (@MLB) February 8, 2025

Manager Albert Pujols’ Dominican club took the lead in the top of the third inning against Mexico’s starter, left-hander Manny Bañuelos, who issued three consecutive walks to load the bases with no outs. Robinson Canó followed with a double-play groundout, scoring Junior Lake with what would be the game’s only run.

Rogers (1-1), named Most Valuable Player of the tournament with 12 2/3 total innings of one-run ball in two starts, overcame five walks and allowed the lone hit with four strikeouts in six frames to notch the win in Friday’s championship game. Leones’ relievers Joe Corbett, Ulises Joaquín and Jimmy Cordero pitched one hitless frame apiece, with Cordero securing his second save in the series.