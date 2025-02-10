Letters from the Beyond: From Juan Manuel Ley to His Brother Álvaro – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Juan Manuel Ley para Su Hermano Álvaro

My dear brother:

No one is more proud than me at this moment, when I celebrate, with my happy companions from this Beyond that you call Beyond, your elevation to the Hall of Fame of Caribbean Baseball.

The commissioner of the area, Juan Puello, has turned that into a lamentable mess. Look, to be enthroned, you went to Mexicali, an area of ​​the Pacific, not the Caribbean.

And in the “Caribbean” Series, Japan played, from Asia, not the Caribbean; and in the Caribbean Series, nine teams have played that have nothing to do with the original Caribbean baseball; and for 2026, in Caracas, Puello announces, to further relax his mess, that a team from Korea will go to play.

But you are not in any way dirty by that mess that our baseball does not deserve. The one in charge of that baton is Puello.

I rather see you, alone accompanied by that glory of Mexican baseball, Karim Garcia, the other one elevated this time to the Caribbean venue. A distinguished hitter, that boy, who contributed his youth to Spanish-speaking baseball, with as much success as anyone.

And speaking of the event, in Mexicali, you moved me to tears, when you appeared with the family and said you remembered me, not only as a brother, but also, as a member of that Hall of Fame, since I was elevated in 2006.

Everything has happened, my dear Álvaro, around very significant dates in my life. As you will remember, I was born on February 17, 1933, I would have had my birthday in a little over a month. And I left that fun world, when I was 82 years old, on January 22, 2016, nine years ago in a couple of Saturdays.

By the way, in this More Here I have remembered with deep longing, my small native town, Tayolita, Durango, with barely five thousand inhabitants. Cottages, like fine drawings, that cover the foot of the mountain, houses built, inch by inch, with the sweat of very humble people. Enchanted mines, forests that slide water into rivers always accompanied by the sweet monotony of their sounds… My beautiful town!

But let’s go back to you: As a friend I love very much would say, you’re doing well guy, you’re doing well! You understand and love public service, the basis of our work, both via Casas Ley and Tomateros. We offer the best to hundreds of thousands of people, to continue enjoying their preference. That is the key.

You are a notable winner, dear brother, so I only wish you to continue as you have until today.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Juan Manuel Ley para Su Hermano Álvaro

Mi querido hermano:

Nadie más orgulloso que yo en estos momentos, cuando celebro, con mis alegres compañeros de este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá, tu elevación al Salón de la Fama del Beisbol del Caribe.

El comisionado del área, Juan Puello, ha convertido aquello en un lamentable relajo. Fíjate, para ser entronizado, fuiste a Mexicali, área del Pacífico, no del Caribe.

Y en la Serie “del Caribe” jugaba Japón, de Asia, no del Caribe; y en La Serie del Caribe han jugado nueve equipos que nada tienen qué ver con la pelota original caribeña; y para 2026, en Caracas, Puello anuncia, para relajar más su relajo, que irá a jugar un equipo de Korea.

Pero no te ensucia en nada ese desorden que no merece nuestro beisbol. El de esa batuta es Puello.

Más bien te veo, solo acompañado por esa gloria del beisbol mexicano, Karim García, el otro elevado esta vez al recinto caribeño. Bateador insigne ese muchacho, quien aportó su juventud al beisbol de habla hispana, con tanto éxito como el que más.

Y hablando del acto, en Mexicali, me emocionaste hasta el sollozo, cuando apareciste con la familia y dijiste recordarme, no solo como hermano, sino también, como miembro de ese Pabellón de la Fama, ya que me elevaron en 2006.

Todo ha ocurrido, mi querido Álvaro, alrededor de fechas muy significativas en mi vida. Como recordarás, nací el 17 de febrero de 1933, hubiera cumplido años en poco más de un mes. Y dejé aquel divertido mundo, cuando estaba en mis 82 años, el 22 de enero de 2016, hará nueve años dentro de un par de sábados.

Por cierto, en este Más Acá he recordado con profundas saudades, a mi pequeño pueblo nativo, Tayolita, Durango, de apenas cinco mil habitantes. Casitas de campo, como finos dibujos, que cubren el pie de la montaña, viviendas levantadas, palmo a palmo, con el sudor de gente muy humilde. Minas encantadas, bosques que deslizan agua en ríos acompañados siempre por la dulce monotonía de sus sonidos… ¡Lindo mi pueblo!

Pero volvamos a tí: Como diría un amigo que quiero mucho, ¡vas bien, muchacho, vas bien! Comprendes y amas el servicio al público, base de nuestra obra, tanto vía Casas Ley como Tomateros. Brindamos lo mejor a cientos de miles de personas, para seguir disfrutando de su preferencia. Esa es la clave.

Eres un notable triunfador, querido hermano, por lo que solamente te deseo, sigas como hasta hoy.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

X@juanvene5