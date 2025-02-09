Spring Training Begins Today, Games On Feb. 20 – Hoy Comienza Spring Training, Juegos el 20

Nobody Thought It WasNecessary, But Cap Anson Arrived

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Sunday, February 9, the Cubs open their training camp in Sloan, Arizona.

The other 29 teams, 15 of them in Florida, will do so between Wednesday and Thursday. And the other Thursday, the 20th, they will start training games.

However, when the Major Leagues began in 1871, nobody knew anything about training, nor did they have to know. They didn’t know that it was so necessary.

But 139 years ago, for the first time a team, the Chicago White Stockings, dedicated itself to this preparation prior to the campaign.

Necessity forced, in 1886, to start a certain activity, which over time was perfected until it became what it is today: spring training.

Florida and Arizona MLB Territories

Therefore, from today until the first days of April of this year 2025, as every year in recent times, Florida and Arizona will be Major League Baseball territories. The 30 teams move around those fields, in preparation for the season. From today, February 9, the feverish activity of sweats, dreams, aspirations, desires and decisions is experienced.

Yes, Major League Baseball was inaugurated every year without prior training. That’s how they played for 15 years, from the National Association, inaugurated in 1871, and the first 10 campaigns of the National League.

Inventor of Training

Until a gentleman named Adrian (Cap) Anson, came up with the idea at the beginning of that year, 1886, to invent, unintentionally, what we now know as spring training.

But it wasn’t that Adrian was looking for something to invent, or that he suddenly said to himself: “Ah! I’m going to invent something that I’ll call spring training.” No, that wasn’t the case. It all came about by pure intuition.

He simply observed that the team, of which he was first baseman and manager, the Chicago White Stockings, started very badly in the first month of each season, even though they later played so well that in seven years under his command, they had won four championships. The gentleman thought that, if he subjected his people to training for a few weeks beforehand, they would play in top form throughout the season.

It Wasn’t Easy to Achieve What He Set Out to Do

To achieve his purpose, however, he faced two problems:

1) – Convincing the players to work without pay during that time.

2) – Showing the owner of his team that it was worthwhile to make the necessary investment to take the people elsewhere, since Chicago is good for anything in the winter and part of the spring, but not for playing baseball.

Anson, who in that winter of 1885 was 32 years old, played with the Chicago White Stockings, and managed them for 22 years. He also invented the hit-and-run, the signals transmitted by the coaches, the boxes where the coaches work, and the rotation of the pitchers.

The negative part: He imposed racial discrimination in 1887, exactly 60 years before Jackie Robinson arrived at the Dodgers.

In addition, he had such power of persuasion that at the end of February 1886, he was already traveling with the club to Hot Springs, Arkansas, for the first spring training experience in history.

Training Sites

Arizona-based clubs compete in the Cactus League, all located within a close radius within the Phoenix metropolitan area. Florida-based teams compete in the Grapefruit League, with their sites a bit more spread out, some on the west coast of the state and others on the east coast.

Cactus League

Angels, Athletics, Brewers, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Giants, Guardians, Mariners, Padres, Rangers, Reds, Rockies, Royals, White Sox.

Grapefruit League

Astros, Blue Jays, Braves, Cardinals, Marlins, Mets, Nationals, Orioles, Phillies, Pirates, Rays, Red Sox, Tigers, Twins, Yankees.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Nadie Pensaba Que Hacía Falta, Pero Llegó Cap Anson

Hoy Comienza el Spring Training, Los Juegos Desde el 20

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy domingo, nueve de febrero, abren su campo de entrenamientos los Cachorros, en Sloan, Arizona.

Los otros 29 equipos, 15 de ellos en Florida, lo harán entre miércoles y jueves. Y el otro jueves, el 20, iniciarán los juegos de entrenamiento.

No obstante, cuando comenzaron las Grandes Ligas, en 1871, nadie sabía nada de entrenamientos, ni tenían por qué saberlo. Ignoraban que fueran tan necesarios.

Hace 139 años que, por primera vez un equipo, los Chicago White Stockings, se dedicó a esa preparación previa a la campaña.

La necesidad obligó, en 1886, a iniciar cierta actividad, que con el tiempo se fue perfeccionando hasta llegar a lo de ahora. El spring training.

Florida y Arizona Territorios de MLB



Por eso, desde hoy y hasta los primeros días de abril de este 2025, como todos los años en los últimos tiempos, Florida y Arizona serán territorios de Grandes Ligas. Los 30 equipos se mueven por esos predios, en preparación para la temporada. Desde hoy nueve de febrero, se vive la febril actividad de sudores, sueños, aspiraciones, deseos y decisiones.



Sí, el beisbol de Grandes Ligas se inauguraba cada año sin entrenamientos previos. Así jugaron durante 15 años, desde la National Association, inaugurada en 1871, y las 10 primeras campañas de la Liga Nacional.

Inventor de los Entrenamientos

Hasta que a un caballero llamado Adrian (Cap) Anson, se le ocurrió a comienzos de aquel año, 1886, inventar, sin querer queriendo, lo que ahora conocemos como el spring training.

Pero no es que Adrian iba buscando por ahí qué inventar, ni que de pronto se dijera: “¡Ah!, voy a inventar algo que llamaré spring training”. No, así no fue la cosa. Todo surgió por pura intuición.

Simplemente, observó que el equipo, del cual era primera base y mánager, los Chicago White Stockings, comenzaba muy mal en el primer mes de cada temporada, aún cuando después jugaba tan bien, que en siete años bajo su mando, había ganado cuatro campeonatos. El caballero pensó que, si sometía a su gente a entrenamientos durante unas semanas previas, jugarían en plena forma durante toda la campaña.

No Era Fácil Lograr lo que Se Proponía

Para lograr su propósito sin embargo, afrontaba dos problemas:

1) – Convencer a los peloteros de que trabajaran sin honorarios durante ese tiempo.

2) – Demostrar al propietario de su equipo, que era conveniente hacer la inversión necesaria para llevarse a la gente a otra parte, ya que Chicago es buena para cualquier cosa en el invierno y parte de la primavera, pero no para jugar al beisbol.

Anson, quien en ese invierno de 1885 estaba en sus 32 años de edad, jugó con los Chicago White Stockings, y los dirigió durante 22 años. También inventó el hit-and-run, las señas transmitidas por los coaches, las cajas donde trabajan los coaches, y la rotación de los lanzadores.

La parte negativa: Impuso la discriminación racial en 1887, exactamente 60 años antes de la llegada de Jackie Robinson a los Dodgers.

Además, tuvo tal poder de convencimiento, que a fines de febrero de 1886, ya estaba viajando con el club a Hot Springs, Arkansas, para la primera experiencia de spring training en la historia.

Las Sedes De Los Entrenamientos

Los clubes con base en Arizona, compiten en la Liga del Cactus, todos ubicados en un radio cercano, dentro del área metropolitana de Phoenix. Los equipos con base en la Florida, compiten en la Liga de la Toronja, con sus sedes un poco más dispersas, algunas en la costa oeste del estado y otras en la costa este.

Liga De Cactus

Angelinos, Atléticos, Cerveceros, Cachorros, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Gigantes, Guardianes, Marineros, Padres, Rangers, Rojos, Rockies, Reales, Medias Blancas.

Liga De La Toronja

Astros, Azulejos, Bravos, Cardenales, Marlins, Mets, Nacionales, Orioles, Phillies, Piratas, Rays, Medias Rojas, Tigres, Mellizos, Yankees.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com