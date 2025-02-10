35TH ANNUAL LATINO MVP AWARDS – 2024 OFFICIAL BALLOT ANNOUNCED

LatinoMVP Announcement for the 35th Annual Awards - Image Credit: Latino Sports

BRONX, NY (February 10th, 2025) — It has been thirty five (35) years since Julio Pabón and Latino Sports founded the mission to uphold the responsibility of recognizing the stellar on-and-off-the-field performances made by Latinos across Major League Baseball.

In 1990, 35 years ago from this coming April, the inaugural Latino MVP Award was presented to Texas Rangers outfielder and Puerto Rican native Rubén Sierra at the old Yankee Stadium.

Sierra expressed his feelings for the honor and award with immense gratitude, which ultimately gauged our path forward to awarding countless players with the oldest and most prestigious award given to a Latino MLB player.

Throughout the years, the award has vastly grown with the most transcendent Latinos in the game being named a Latino MVP Award recipient such as David Ortiz, Albert Pujols, Pedro Martínez, Miguel Cabrera, Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and many more, (2023: Ronald Acuña Jr., NL & Julio Rodríguez, AL).

After 2015, the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) expanded the Latino MVP Award to honor a starting pitcher, reliever/closer, and rookie in each respective league (American & National).

As of recent years, many active and former MLB players, managers, and coaches have compared the Latino MVP Award to winning a “Latin Grammy of Baseball.”

“It’s special, there are a lot of us (Latinos) in the game. It’s a big community in our sport. There’s a lot of us in the United States, so whenever we get the chance to put our numbers out there and contribute to something that special and get nominated for (the LatinoMVP), it’s always an honor and something pretty cool.” -Francisco Lindor, recipient of the 2016 American League LatinoMVP Award.

We are proud that Major League Baseball has joined us in providing the resources to take the award to greater heights by becoming the official sponsor of the Latino MVP Awards.

We would like to take this opportunity to go in depth on the milestones sought out on the 2024 Latino MVP Award Official Ballot.

The 2024 Latino MVP Award Official Ballot features 36 MLB players — tying last year’s Latino MVP Award Ballot for the most in a given year.

We at Latino Sports, encourage everyone to go out, and submit their votes on this year’s historic Latino MVP Award Ballot by emailing us at latsports@aol.com with your respective selections on each category.

The winners in each category for the 35th Annual Latino MVP Awards will be announced on Opening Day of Major League Baseball’s 2025 regular season, which is Thursday, March 27th.

