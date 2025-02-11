Pitcher Wins Without Throwing a Home Ball – Pitcher Ganador Sin Tirar Una Para Home

“A fish that fights against the current dies electrocuted”… Les Luthiers.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow Wednesday, are Mail Days. If you write to me, please send me your full name and the town or city where you are.

Freddy Torres, from Caracas, suggests: “You and other journalists have been very upfront when it comes to issuing and publishing your votes for the Hall of Fame. Well, in view of the refusal to reveal who did not vote for Ichiro, you should publish who, if he did, so that by elimination we will reach that journalist. I think it is a good way to maintain the height and credibility of that guild.”

Dear friend Fred: Impossible. There were 53 of the 394 voters who asked that their names be hidden, so that not one but 53 investigations would have to be done. On the other hand, it is prohibited by the Major League Baseball Writers Association to reveal the name of someone who asks to be hidden.

Mauricio Labori, from Pampatar, asks: “Can a pitcher win a game without having thrown even once to home plate? Has it happened?”

Dear friend Chicho: Yes, it is possible. Imagine that a reliever is handed a tied game in the top inning of the ninth inning with a runner on base and two outs. And he immediately surprises and the runner is put out. They go to the bottom of the ninth, score a run and leave the visitors on the field. The winning pitcher is the reliever who surprised the runner. But it hasn’t happened, in the Major Leagues, at least.

Gilberto Méndez, from Caracas, asks: What do you think of baseball broadcasts on radio and television, full of silly jokes and stupid laughter? Before, broadcasts were entertaining, well-informed, full of good information, without such laughter.”

dear friend Gil: Unfortunately, the era of great baseball narrators, such as Buck Canel, Billy Berroa, Lilín Díaz, Pancho Pepe Cróquer, Delio Amado León, Carlos Tovar Bracho, Arturo Celestino Álvarez, Foción Serrano, Lalo Orbañanos, El Rápido Esquivel, Beto Villa and some others, is over.

These people now are a gang of improvisers, without any training. Some disposable people. I don’t even know their names, because I’m not interested.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Pitcher Ganador Sin Tirar Una Para Home

“Pez que lucha contra la corriente, muere electrocutado”… Les Luthiers.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes, y mañana miércoles, son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y el de la población o ciudad donde estás.

Freddy Torres, de Caracas, propone: “Usted y otros periodistas han sido bien frontales a la hora de emitir y publicar sus votos para Hall de la Fama. Pues bien, en vista de la negativa de develar quien no votó por Ichiro, ustedes deberían publicar quién, si lo hizo, así por descarte se llegará a ese periodista. Creo que es una buena forma de mantener la altura y credibilidad de ese gremio”.

Amigo Fred: Imposible. Fueron 53 de los 394 electores, quienes pidieron se ocultaran sus nombres, por lo que habría que hacer no una sino 53 investigaciones. Por otra parte, está prohibido, por la Major League Baseball Writers Association, dar a conocer el nombre de quien pide se oculte.

Mauricio Labori, de Pampatar, pregunta: “¿Puede un lanzador ganar un juego sin haber tirado ni una vez para home? ¿Ha ocurrido?”

Amigo Chicho: Sí es posible. Imagínate que a un relevista le entreguen, con un corredor en base y dos outs, un juego empatado, en la entrada de arriba del noveno inning. Y él en seguida, sorprende y hacen out al embasado. Van al cierre del noveno, hacen una carrera y dejan en el terreno a los visitantes. Pitcher ganador, el relevista que sorprendió al corredor. Pero no ha ocurrido, en Grandes Ligas, al menos.

Gilberto Méndez, de Caracas, pregunta: ¿Qué opina de las transmisiones del beisbol por radio y televisión, cargadas de chistes tontos y estúpidas carcajadas? Antes las transmisiones eran amenas, bien informadas, cargadas de buena información, sin tales risotadas”.

Amigo Gil: Lamentablemente, terminó la época de los grandes narradores de beisbol, como Buck Canel, Billy Berroa, Lilín Díaz, Pancho Pepe Cróquer, Delio Amado León, Carlos Tovar Bracho, Arturo Celestino Álvarez, Foción Serrano, Lalo Orbañanos, El Rápido Esquivel, Beto Villa y algunos más.

Estos de ahora, son una pandilla de improvisados, sin ninguna preparación. Unos desechos. No sé ni cómo se llaman, porque no me interesa.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

