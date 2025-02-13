Mexican Brings Hope to North Chicago – Mexicano Esperanza en el Norte de Chicago

“I know that girls with small breasts are smart… But I like the really stupid ones”… Pacomio.

Question of the Week: The 2025 Major League Baseball season will open in Japan, at the Tokyo Dome, on Tuesday, March 18, with the Dodgers and the Cubs, who will face each other again there the next day, on Wednesday, March 19.

And on Thursday, March 27, the 30 teams will play, already in the United States. Who will the Yankees face in their first series at Yankee Stadium?

The Answer: Thursday, March 27, at three in the afternoon; Saturday, March 29, at 1:05 in the afternoon; and Sunday, March 30, at 12 noon, with the Brewers on the road. And with the Diamondbacks as guests, Tuesday, April 1, Wednesday, April 2, and Thursday, April 3, always at 7:05 at night.

From the Charros to the Cubs

Mexican Benjamin Gil, 52 years old, is now considered in North Chicago, the manager who can lead the Cubs to win the World Series, which has happened at Wrigley Field only three times in the 122 years since the first of those classics.

The Cubs have won the World Series, in 1907 and 1908 against the Tigers and in 2016 against the Indians. Gil, a winner with the Charros de Jalisco, was hoping yesterday that the Cubs would sign veteran third baseman of 17 seasons, Justin Turner, 40 years old. Benjamin believes that he would be a great help with the youngsters, while being able to hit about 15 home runs.

-o-o-

“Politicians are always innocent… until they occupy a position in the government”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

World Series Hangover

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has called a group of Dodgers “classless big leaguers” for the repeated criticism they have leveled against his team for how they played in the 2024 World Series, which the Los Angeles club won in five games.

They had not responded, as of yesterday at noon.

-o-o-o-

“My aunt began to notice that her husband was very happy… and hired a private detective to find out why”... La Pimpi.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Mexicano Esperanza En el Norte de Chicago

“Ya sé que las muchachas de senos pequeños son inteligentes… Pero a mí me gustan las bien brutas”… Pacomio.

La Pregunta de la Semana: La temporada de Grandes Ligas 2025, será inaugurada en Japón, en el Tokyo Dome, el martes 18 de marzo, con los Dodgers y los Cachorros, quienes volverán a enfrentarse allá al día siguiente, el miércoles 19.

Y el jueves 27 de marzo, jugarán, ya en territorio de Estados Unidos, los 30 equipos. ¿A quiénes se enfrentarán los Yankees en sus primeras series en Yankee Stadium?

La Respuesta: Jueves 27, marzo, a las tres de la tarde: sábado 29, 1:05 de la tarde y domingo 30, 12 del medio día, con los Cerveceros de visita. Y con los Diamondbacks como huéspedes, martes primero de abril, miércoles dos y jueves tres, siempre a las 7:05 de la noche.

De Los Charros a Los Cachorros

El mexicano Benjamín Gil, de 52 años, es considerado ahora en el norte de Chicago, el mánager que puede conducir a los Cachorros hasta ganar la Serie Mundial, lo que ha ocurrido en Wrigley Field solamente tres veces en los 122 años que van desde el primero de esos clásicos.

Los Cachorros han ganado la Serie Mundial, en 1907 y 1908 a los Tigres y en 2016 a los Indios. Gil, triunfador con los Charros de Jalisco, esperaba ayer que los Cachorros firmaran al veterano tercera base de 17 temporadas, Justin Turner, de 40 años de edad. Cree Benjamín que sería gran ayuda con los jóvenes, a la vez que puede disparar unos 15 jonrones.

-o-o-

“Los políticos siempre son inocentes… hasta que ocupan un cargo en el gobierno”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Resaca de la Serie Mundial

El mánager de los Yankees, Aaron Boone, ha calificado a un grupo de los Dodgers, como “bigleaguers sin clase”, por las repetidas críticas que han pregonado contra su equipo, por cómo jugaron en la Serie Mundial 2024, que les ganó el club de Los Ángeles en cinco juegos.

No le habían respondido, hasta ayer a medio día.

-o-o-o-

“Mi tía comenzó a observar que su esposo estaba muy feliz… y contrató un detective privado para que que averiguara por qué”… La Pimpi.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5