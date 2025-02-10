Carroll’s Column: The Polar Bear Returns To Queens

Pete Alonso is back in Queens, signing a two-year deal with the Mets with an opt out after 2025 - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — The Pete Alonso free agency saga, which took a toll on the baseball industry over the last two or so months with several rumors, finally came to an end last week…

Most Mets fans were happy to learn last Wednesday evening that the free agent first baseman Alonso had agreed to return to the Mets on a two-year deal which will pay him $20 million this season, and $24 million in 2026. It should be noted Alonso has an option to become a free agent after the 2025 season.

The Alonso contract impasse lasted far longer than anyone anticipated. When I spoke with his agent, Scott Boras, at the Juan Soto introductory press conference at Citi Field, he told me he expected to have a deal done with the Mets shortly.

Boras’s optimism was understandable. The Mets had just hammered out a fifteen-year, $765 million contract with his star client, Juan Soto. Boras figured a five-year contract in the $150-$160 million neighborhood would be a drop in the bucket for Mets owner Steve Cohen, who is the wealthiest owner in baseball.

Unfortunately for Boras, the marketplace for first basemen was not robust. Therefore, that kind of long-term contract would be out of the question. Christian Walker signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Astros, while accomplished veteran Paul Goldschmidt signed a one-year, #12 million contract with the Yankees. Pete Alonso is four years younger than Walker, and seven years junior to Goldschmidt, but the media and baseball team analytics folks were obsessed with the fact he had turned thirty.

The age bias issue seems a bit ridiculous. Pete Alonso may have been a commercial pitchman for Citi Cards, Car Shield, and BMW, but it is not as if he will be doing ads for the AARP any time soon. He still has many productive playing years ahead of him.

It is rare for a team’s fans to have influence over a contract negotiation, but that would appear to be the case this time. During the Mets’ January 25 Amazin’ Day fan festival, fans were loudly chanting “We want Pete!” as a panel with Steve Cohen and team president of baseball operations David Stearns was starting.

Cohen expressed his frustrations with the changing contractual stipulations he was getting from Boras. He emphasized he was not closing the door to Pete rejoining the Mets. Reports were surfacing that the Toronto Blue Jays had offered him a three-year contract, but Alonso was reluctant to sign it.

Both sides realized they were playing against the calendar which was turning closer to the start of spring training. The consensus was that while the Mets had improved their lineup, they were still a bat or two short compared with the offense of division rivals, the Braves, and the Phillies. Cohen and Stearns must have concurred.

Deciding the best way to move forward was to meet face to face. Cohen and Stearns flew to Tampa and met with Alonso and Boras. A deal was eventually struck.

Both Mets fans and Pete Alonso know he is only twenty six (26) home runs away from tying Darryl Strawberry’s record as the team’s all-time home run leader. All baseball players are aware of legacies, so that had to be considered in his desire to return to the Mets.

The short-term contract Alonso signed means the odds are he will not play his entire career in a Mets uniform. Mets fans will have to accept that reality. He is certain to get his number 20 hung from the roof of Citi Field when he retires from the game.

Pete Alonso and Sean Manaea working out together in clinic for Tampa Bayshore Little League

Besides his home run power, the reason Mets fans were enthusiastic about his return is because he is a good guy. Last month, he, and Mets pitcher Sean Manaea, took part in a clinic for Tampa’s Bayshore Little League, many of whose players were impacted by hurricanes which swept through western Florida during the past fall.

The event was sponsored by the Players Trust, the charitable wing of the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Former Yankee and Met Harrison Bader signs one-year deal with Twins

Speaking of very likable players, centerfielder, and Westchester native Harrison Bader, who did an excellent job for the Mets with his glove, and occasionally his bat, signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Twins. His days were numbered when the Mets acquired Jose Siri in a trade with the Blue Jays. Bader always made himself accessible to reporters.

He was also unafraid to show his Jewish pride, as he wore a Star of David on both his belt, and sometimes on his spikes.

No Hall of Fame Honors for Eli Manning in his first year of eligibility

I was surprised that former Giants QB Eli Manning, who has a pair of Super Bowl rings at the expense of Tom Brady, was not inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025. It was his first year of eligibility. My guess is the voters wanted to get more attention for both themselves, and the Canton, Ohio museum. Eli will eventually get his gold jacket.

Ben Simmons bought out by Nets, signs with LA Clippers

Former Daily News sportswriter, and now a contributor to the Mets cable home SNY, John Harper is a fan of the Brooklyn Nets.

During Friday’s Sportsnite, host Niki Lattarulo asked him his thoughts on the Nets buying out the contract of frequently injured and always poor shooting guard, Ben Simmons. “I will drive Ben to the airport to make sure he leaves town!” Harper replied with a laugh.

Watch “Keep It in The Ring” on Youtube with Rich Mancusco

If you are a fan of ring combat sports, you should watch “Keep It in The Ring” on YouTube. It is hosted by my longtime press box colleague, Rich Mancuso, who is an expert on boxing, mixed martial arts, and the lighter side of ring sports, professional wrestling. Veteran WFAN listeners will remember his wrestling segments with Jody McDonald. Even though they aired in the middle of the night, they had a devoted following. New “Keep It in The Ring” episodes air Thursdays at 9PM.

Did this year’s Super Bowl Commercials meet your expectations?

This year’s Super Bowl commercials lived up to billing. My favorites were Vin Diesel poking fun at his “Fast & The Furious” Dom Toretto character for Haagen-Dazs; Willem Dafoe and Catherine O’Hara spoofing the pickleball craze for Michelob Ultra; Matthew McConaughey channeling his inner Mike Ditka, Vince Lombardi, and others for Uber Eats; and Gordon Ramsay and Pete Davidson spoofing their well-known personas for Hexclad cookware.

Although it did not air during “The Big Game,” Jeeter, a cannabis rolling paper and lifestyle brand, brought in two NFL legends, Ricky Williams and Calvin Johnson, for a humorous social media ad made in conjunction with the National Lampoon.

“The 90’s Boy Band Boom”

The CW’s two-hour documentary, “‘The 90s Boy Band Boom,” which aired Saturday night did a respectable job harkening back to the days when All-4-One, 98 Degrees, NSYNC, and the Backstreet Boys dominated the pop charts.

While it was great hearing behind-the-scenes tales from AJ McLean and Chris Kirkpatrick from the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC, respectively, I was disappointed that the late Flushing native, Lou Pearlman, who put all these bands together and shaped their sound, was barely mentioned.

Yes, Pearlman was seedy and was successfully sued by most of his artists. And yes, he wound up spending time in prison for fraud. To ignore him, however, detracted from the credibility of this documentary.

Amber Ruffin to be the emcee at the April 26 White House Correspondents Association dinner

Amber Ruffin, who is a writer and occasional performer on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” as well as being a co-star on CNN’s humorous Saturday night “Have I Got News for You,” which returns from hiatus this Saturday, will be the emcee at the April 26 White House Correspondents Association dinner. It is to be determined whether the pride of Jamaica Estates, President Donald Trump, will attend.

NY NOW at Javits Center

The semi-annual artisan show, NY NOW, took place last week at Javits Center. There were numerous fledgling businesses displaying their wares. A Houston company, Sunnies Shades, makes sunglasses for children. A Toronto-based enterprise, Everyday Yiddish, makes greetings cards, notepads, and other stationery, with popular expressions as “mazel tov,” “mensch,” and “oy vey,” as well as celebrating other aspects of Jewish culture.

You can read more of Lloyd Carroll’s columns posted weekly on The Queens Chronicle.