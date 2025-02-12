Vinicio y Galarraga The Power of Colorado – Vinicio y Galarraga El Poder de Colorado

“Baseball is boring, only for people with boring minds”… Red Smith.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Rutilio Díaz M. from Culiacán, asks: “Which team has the record for most double plays in a season?”

Dear friend Tillo: The 1949 Athletics, then from Philadelphia, made 218 double plays, a record in a season of 154 games. In 162 games, the record is held by the 1966 Pirates, with 216.

Juan Johnson, from Hermosillo, asks: “Is it true that Vinicio Castilla has a record for home runs, set with the Rockies?”

Dear friend Jota Jota: Surely, you are referring to the six Rockies, who in 1997 totaled 205 home runs, but it was not a record, because the Yankees of 1961, hit 207, Roger Maris 61, Mickey Mantle 54, Bill Skowron 28, Yogi Berra 22, Johnny Blanchard 21, Elston Howard 21.

The 205 of the Denver team: Larry Walker 49, Andrés Galarraga 41, Vinicio 40, Ellis Burks 32, Dante Bichette 26, Jeff Reed 17.

Jesús Jones, from Maracay, asks: “When will the next Veterans election be, and will David Concepción be a candidate?”

Dear friend Chucho: The Veterans Committees elect every year, now by the way, divided by eras. It is unknown if David will be among the next candidates.

Crispín Solarte P. from Cartagena, asks: “What is the Rule that refers to runners?”

Dear friend Cris: 7.08.

Sistian Urdaneta A. from Maracaibo, asks: “What are the conditions to obtain a Major League franchise?”

Dear friend Sis: The main one is that the city and surrounding areas can support the team financially. Not only by buying tickets, but also by contributing money through radio and television ads.

They also demand that the local government support the club’s business in every way, especially by building a stadium appropriate for that can stage such events.

Rodolfo Carles, from Orlando, asks: “Who was Jerome Holtzman, and why is he so famous?”

Dear friend Rudy: He was born on July 12, 1926 and died on July 19, 2008. Notable journalist, the inventor of the Rules to recognize the work of relievers.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

(En Español)

Vinicio y Galarraga El Poder de Colorado

“El beisbol es aburrido, solo para la gente con mentes aburridas”… Red Smith.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Coreo. Favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Rutilio Díaz M. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Cuál equipo tiene el récord de más double plays en una temporada?”

Amigo Tillo: Los Atléticos de 1949, entonces de Philadelphia, realizaron 218 double plays, récord en temporada de 154 juegos. En 162 juegos, la marca es de los Piratas de 1966, con 216.

Juan Johnson, de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Cierto que Vinicio Castilla tiene un récord de jonrones, impuesto con los Rockies?”

Amigo Jota Jota: Seguramente, te refieres a los seis Rockies, que en 1997 sumaron 205 cuadrangulares, pero no fue récord, porque los Yankees de 1961, sacaron 207, por Roger Maris 61, Mickey Mantle 54, Bill Skowron 28, Yogi Berra 22, Johnny Blanchard 21, Elston Howard 21.

Los 205 de los de Denver: Larry Walker 49, Andrés Galarraga 41, Vinicio 40, Ellis Burks 32, Dante Bichette 26, Jeff Reed 17.

Jesús Jones, de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Cuándo será la próxima elección de Veteranos, y será candidato David Concepción?” Amigo Chucho: Los Comités de Veteranos eligen cada año, ahora por cierto, divididos por épocas. Se ignora si David estará entre los próximos candidatos.

Crispín Solarte P. de Cartagena, pregunta: “¿Cuál es la Regla que se refiere a los corredores?”.

Amigo Cris: La 7.08.

Sistian Urdaneta A. de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Cuáles son las condiciones para obtener una sede de Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Sis: La principal es que la ciudad y alrededores puedan mantener al equipo económicamente. Ya no solo comprando boletos, sino también aportando dinero a través de anuncios en la radio y la televisión.

También exigen que el gobierno local apoye en todo sentido a la empresa del club, especialmente construyendo un estadio apropiado para esas alturas del espectáculo.

Rodolfo Carles, de Orlando, pregunta: “¿Quién fue Jerome Holtzman, y por qué es tan famoso?”

Amigo Rudy: Nació el 12 de julio de 1926 y murió el 19 de julio de 2008. Notable periodista, el inventor de las Reglas para reconocer la labor de los relevistas.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

