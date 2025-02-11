Latinos Make The Whole World Smile

Francisco Lindor (2016 AL LatinoMVP) greets a young Mets fan prior to game time - Image Credit: Simon Lindenblatt/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Hooray for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles in winning Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs, and Hooray for the end of the NFL season! Now we can get down to talking for the next eight months about America’s real pastime, Baseball…

Sports talk shows on TV and radio will try to sell everyone the notion that football is the nation’s pastime. Good try, naysayers. The truth of the matter is that the mere fact that baseball plays a 30 or so spring schedule beginning in February and a 162-game season, with the postseason sometimes going into November, it is the most-watched sport in America.

The NFL will see around 19 million people over 272 games, while MLB will see close to 71 million attend 2,430 games.

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world and the most popular sport in most Latino countries. However, MLB has the most prominent Latino player group of any American sport at 30%. Many of them are the biggest stars in the game. One of them, Juan Soto, just signed a $765M deal with the Mets, which is the largest in MLB and professional sports history.

Out of the top 20 contracts in the MLB, eight belong to players of either Latino or Latino descent. That is 40% of the highest salaries by the 30% of Latinos playing baseball.

Latinos dominate the game in every facet today. Their skills, enthusiasm, and pure entertainment for the millions who watch baseball at a stadium or on TV have made “America’s Pastime” a pure joy at a time when we all need to feel happy.

It is sure a better feeling watching baseball than the never-ending news of divisiveness, hate, racism, and anger we hear on the news every day. Whether it is listening to the lively rhythm of Latino music or watching the excitement of a Latino player hitting a triple as a crowd of 50,000 fans goes nuts, it is the thing that puts a smile on our faces, and seriously, isn’t that what life is all about?

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports