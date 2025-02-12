Dodgers sign Kiké Hernández

Connect with us

Miguel Rojas and Kiké Hernández are back together in Dodger Blue, after Hernández signed a one-year-deal to remain in LA - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with infielder/outfielder Kiké Hernández on a one-year contract for $6.5 million. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred right-handed pitcher Gavin Stone to the 60-day injured list.

Hernández, 33, has played 828 games for the Dodgers, including 180 since being reacquired from the Boston Red Sox at the July 2023 trade deadline. In 126 games for the Dodgers last season, he had a .654 OPS with 12 homers and 42 RBI while posting a 1.3 bWAR. He helped propel the Dodgers to their second World Series Championship in the last five seasons with a go-ahead solo homer in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Padres. He went on to hit .294 in 14 postseason games, clubbing two homers and driving in six runners.

Kiké Hernández was an unsung hero in the Dodgers’ 2024 World Series run – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

He enters his ninth season for the Dodgers with an 11.3 bWAR, 85 homers and 285 RBI. In eight postseasons with Los Angeles, the San Juan, Puerto Rico native has amassed 10 homers and 26 RBI.

He is in his 12th Major League season overall, having played with Houston (2014), Miami (2014), Los Angeles (2015-20, 2023-), Boston (2021-23), slashing .238/.308/.405 with 120 homers and 435 RBI in 1,183 career games.

