Dodgers sign Kiké Hernández

He is in his 12th Major League season overall, having played with Houston (2014), Miami (2014), Los Angeles (2015-20, 2023-), Boston (2021-23), slashing .238/.308/.405 with 120 homers and 435 RBI in 1,183 career games.

Press Release Courtesy of MLB

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports