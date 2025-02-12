The Stage Is Set For First-Ever ‘Puerto Rico Challenge’

The first-ever 'Puerto Rico Challenge' begins this coming Friday, February 14th in Ponce, PR and Caguas, PR - Image Credit: PR Baseball Challenge

This coming Friday, February 14th, the first-ever ‘Puerto Rico Challenge’ will open up with eight Division I collegiate baseball programs — Stetson Hatters, Villanova Wildcats, Rice Owls, Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Missouri Tigers, Virginia Cavaliers, and UConn Huskies — set to square off at Francisco ‘Paquito’ Montaner Stadium in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and Yldefonso Solá Morales Stadium in Caguas, Puerto Rico.

The ground-breaking event, owned and operated by JoGi Sports and MB Sports, beginning this Friday, and concluding next Monday, February 17th, will be broadcasted live on ESPN platforms globally with additional local coverage provided by WIPR, Puerto Rico’s Public Broadcasting Corporation.

With the historic showdown arriving later this week in Puerto Rico, let’s hear from the head coaches of seven out of the eight participating teams…

José Cruz Jr., Rice University/Head Baseball Coach (MLB Alum, born in Arroyo, Puerto Rico)

“Being a part of something historical is always something fun but when it is on your home island, it becomes truly special and very personal. Creating new ways for our guys to have memorable experiences is something we value at Rice. Playing in front of a different type of crowd will be something we will always remember. Just as importantly, the opportunity to positively impact young kids from Puerto Rico is something I take great pride in. The fact that we have a chance to influence an entire island will make participating in the Puerto Rico Challenge all the more satisfying.”

Mike Gambino, Penn State/Head Baseball Coach

“We are so excited about the opportunity to be a part of the first college baseball tournament in Puerto Rico. Being able to be a small part of the rich and storied baseball tradition is amazing. We believe it will be a fantastic weekend of baseball, a great experience for our student athletes and an awesome weekend for our fans.”

Steve Trimper, Stetson University/Head Baseball Coach

“Stetson Baseball is honored to participate in the Puerto Rico Challenge, which will host some of the best baseball teams in the country. Puerto Rico has passionate baseball fans, and being able to bring college baseball to the island is a win-win, both for our players and the citizens of Puerto Rico. The experience our team will gain by playing in such a prestigious series is outstanding.”

Tracy Smith, University of Michigan/Head Baseball Coach

“The Puerto Rico Baseball Challenge will be transformative for our team, enhancing both our athletic participation and cultural appreciation. The University of Michigan extends our sincere gratitude to everyone involved in putting this event together in what we anticipate to be an unforgettable experience that transcends the game of baseball.”

Brian O’Connor, University of Virginia/Head Baseball Coach

“The University of Virginia is extremely honored to compete in the inaugural Puerto Rico Challenge. While in Puerto Rico, our players and fans will have a unique opportunity to experience the amazing culture while competing against elite level competition.”

Kerrick Jackson, University of Missouri/Head Baseball Coach

“We are very excited to participate in the inaugural Puerto Rico Challenge in 2025. This will be an outstanding experience for our coaches and players, as well as an outstanding opportunity to play against some of the top programs in the country! In addition, it will be a great experience for our fans to come and support our tear the beautiful island of Puerto Rico.”

Kevin Mulvey, Villanova University/Head Baseball Coach

“We are beyond excited to participate in the Puerto Rico Challenge. We are looking forward to the opportunity and the unique experience it presents. The island, the people, the culture, all tied together with the game of baseball, it’s something that our team will take great pride in being part of.”

Additionally, Eduardo Pérez (former MLB athlete, and current ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcaster), Edwin Rodríguez (former MLB athlete, and baseball coach), Carlos Baerga (MLB: 3x All-Star, 2x Silver Slugger, Cleveland Indians Hall of Fame), along with José Carballo (The University of Missouri, Director of Recruiting and Operations), Wanda Piñiero (Fordham Preparatory School, Teacher and Former Director of Diversity), Ernies Alemais (643 Recruit, Founder), and RJ Hopwood (Fordham Preparatory School, College Recruiting Director), will all be attendance as the games take place.

Outside of enjoying the action on the diamond, the special guests will take part in a panel together to address each program on the inner-workings of the recruiting process as well as the academic and professional opportunities that can get created through education and networking efficiently.

