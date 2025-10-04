Eugenio Suárez Could Be X-Factor For Seattle This Postseason

Image Credit: Al Pereira/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — Seattle Mariners’ third baseman Eugenio Suárez had the best case scenario at this past trade deadline, returning to his former team after being traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Mariners took off as soon as they acquired him, Seattle went from second place in the American League West (58-52 on July 31st) to division champions, earning the second seed in the AL Postseason picture. They finished 90-72 overall on the year and were 42-20 with Suárez on the team.

Even though the 34-year-old did not get off to the best start, his presence in the lineup helped the likes of Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, and Randy Arozarena get better pitches to hit.

The addition of first baseman Josh Naylor, who was acquired from the Diamondbacks in a separate trade, helped make their lineup more formidable as well.

A native of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, Suarez was with the Mariners from 2022-2023, appearing on their roster in the organization’s most recent postseason game in Game 3 of the 2022 ALDS vs. the Houston Astros.

“It’s something very good for me to be back with boys and people who I know and had a really good relationship with,” Suárez told Latino Sports in a recent interview on September 17th after a Mariners 7-5 loss to the Royals in Kansas City. “It made it really easy for me at the trade deadline.”

Suárez launched his 46th home run of the year that night as he was in an 0-for-34 slide prior to that bomb.

“It was just working on being on time for the fastball. They have been throwing me a lot of fastballs lately and I just want to be ready for that and just cover everything else,” he said. “I’m trying not to do much, relax my body and try to make a good swing on that”

Earlier this season, Suárez had a “forever game” against the Atlanta Braves in Arizona at Chase Field when he hit four home runs against the Braves on April 27th.

On the four-homer game: “That was crazy, that’s something I never thought was going to happen in my career. God is good. I always pray for something good in my career and that was great for me, my family and my teammates.”

Suárez, a proud Venezuelan, has played several winters back in his homeland with Leones del Caracas and also played for Venezuela in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He is ready to return for the upcoming WBC in 2026 and represent his country in the same role as he had in the 2023 WBC.

“It’s great to play and represent my country and I think that next year is going to be awesome for us as a country,” Suárez said. “I think we have a really great team and that we can make a difference in the next WBC. I did it one time and I hope that I can do it again.”

Playing With His Idol Miggy

Suárez made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2014, having the chance to play with his idol Miguel Cabrera, a Venezuelan legend.

“That was one of the best teammates I had in my career, Miggy’s career was outstanding. I learned a lot from him and being able to play with him was special and making that debut with Detroit was a dream come true.”

Suárez’s Seven-Year Stint In Cincinnati

Following his stint in Detroit, Suárez came into his own when he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, playing with them for seven seasons until he was traded to Seattle—the first time prior to the 2022 season.

“I didn’t even know that when I got called up that I had that power. I’ve been working so hard and now that I know, I just enjoy the moment and do my thing,”

Suárez’s Home Run Power

Suárez hit 49 home runs in 2019 and tied his career high this season—hitting 36 with the Diamondbacks and 13 with the Mariners. He has recorded 30 or more home runs six times in his career and has a total of 325, which is the third-most ever for a Venezuelan-born MLB player in the sport’s history.

“In Cincinnati is when I found out I had that power and hitting for power is awesome.”

Now Suárez will try to keep his power swing going and help the Mariners reach the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

Ironically enough, his postseason for 2025 will begin against the team that signed him out of Venezuela—the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the ALDS Saturday night, October 4th at T-Mobile Park.

First pitch 8:38 PM ET/5:38 PM PT on Fox Sports 1.

