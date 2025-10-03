MLB Postseason Broadcast Schedule Updated Through Monday For 2025 Division Series

Image Credit: MLB

Division Series Games Scheduled To Begin Saturday; NLDS Games on TNT Sports Platforms, ALDS Games on FOX/FS1

Major League Baseball today announced the broadcast schedule for Game 2 of each National League Division Series presented by Booking.com to be played on Monday, October 6th, following yesterday’s announcement with the schedule for the first two days of the Division Series. The 2025 Postseason will have four Division Series scheduled to begin on Saturday under a best-of-five format, with the NLDS on TNT Sports platforms and ALDS games on FOX/FS1.

FOX or FS1 will combine with FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports App to cover the ALDS, while TNT Sports will simulcast the NLDS on TBS, truTV and HBO MAX. All Postseason games telecast on FOX/FS1 and TNT Sports platforms will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.

ESPN Radio will also provide live national coverage of all 2025 MLB Postseason games. MLB Network will air extensive studio coverage throughout the Postseason across the Emmy Award-winning MLB Tonight, the Emmy-nominated MLB Central, MLB Now and Intentional Talk.

In addition to coverage by FOX Deportes, 2025 Postseason games will also be telecast in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and Univision, while Univision Radio will provide Spanish language audio coverage. The 2025 Postseason will be broadcast to 203 countries by 44 media partners in 16 languages around the globe.

The 2025 Postseason schedule, subject to change, can be viewed in its entirety at MLB.com/postseason.

Information Courtesy of Major League Baseball

