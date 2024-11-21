Five Rounds with Joey Borrero

Puerto Rican pro-boxer Joey Borrero (12-1, 9 KOs) recently sat down with us for a one-on-one interview - Image Credit: SCC Sports Media/Joey Borrero/Félix Trinidad

NEW YORK, NY — Joey Borrero is a 27-year-old Puerto Rican warrior, looking to make a statement for himself in the world of boxing. He has been a fighter ever since he was five years young, starting his amateur career at the age of six, all the way to 20 and made his pro-debut on August 30, 2019.

His pro-record of 12 wins with nine knockouts and one loss so far (12-1, 9 KOs), makes an impressive resume that any young fighter would be grateful to have. He is also the American Federation Champion (AFA) at 140 lbs with a lot more to chase. But before that, Borrero first goes five rounds with us…

On July 19, this year, you won against Luis May with a unanimous decision. Did you feel like you agreed with that decision by the judges?

JB: “It was definitely a unanimous decision, and he was a very tough fighter. He is a very experienced fighter. Age wasn’t on his side, but he was a former WBC, I believe an intercontinental or continental champion from Mexico. I didn’t take the fight lightly, regardless of the age difference. It was honestly a great fight to be able to fight in front of my hometown in Puerto Rico, I’m happy. Ivan Calderon and my uncle, Felix Trinidad, were in my corner, which made it a lot more exciting because I used to grow up watching them on television and now the fact that they were there in my corner and helping me out was inspirational.”

What made you want to pursue boxing?

JB: “My grandpa is Juan “Popo” Guzmán who was also Félix Trinidad’s cut man. I used to go to school in kindergarten, my grandma used to get phone calls from the teachers, from the principal like, ‘hey, come pick him up. He’s in the office, he got into a fight.’ I just kept getting into fights all the way to elementary school. Finally, I hit the first grade and my grandpa was like, ‘dude, every week, we’re getting a call that you’re getting into one or two fights. If you really like fighting so much, it’s time we test you somewhere where there are rules.’”

What was your childhood like?

JB: “My uncle was Félix Trinidad. He was, at one point, one of the richest fighters in the sport. He was a multi-division champion of the world, and fought some big names. Him and his immediate family would take care of me pretty much… He still would give my grandma $1000 a month to take care of us and that wasn’t necessary, I’m always grateful to him because of that. But $1000 for two kids and the house was expensive. You got two other family members living with you, one of my cousins, because that’s how Puerto Ricans are, we take care of our own family no matter what.”

JB: “I struggled a lot as a kid. When I did have shoes, some of them had holes on them. Going to school, kids were making fun of me because I didn’t really have what they had. I was raised by my grandpa and grandma, mom and dad weren’t in the picture. God allowed me and gave me the platform, gave me the opportunity to show others that it doesn’t matter where you come from, what people think about you, all that matters is as long as you know what God says about you, that you could believe in yourself that you can make it, there’s nothing that’s going to hold you.”

Most of your opponents, I did notice that all of them are orthodox and you are an orthodox fighter as well. Is it difficult for you to fight another orthodox or you’re used to it?

JB: “I’m used to it. 90% of the fighters or 85% of the fighters you fight in boxing are always going to be orthodox. There’s a rare 10% to 15% of them that are going to be southpaw and that’s where they get tricky… I do know how to fight as a southpaw. My brother is an orthodox, he’s right-handed by nature but he fights as a southpaw.”

Name me top three or top five of your favorite fighters of all time.

JB: “Prince Naseem Hamed, of course my uncle Félix Trinidad, Fernando Vargas, Pernell Whitaker and Paul Williams.”

