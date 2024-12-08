New Champion Crowned In San Juan

Richardson Hitchins and Eddie Hearn after Hitchins' win on Saturday night - Image Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom Boxing

SAN JUAN, PR — They packed the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico Saturday evening in the second of major fight cards since June on an Island that has an illustrious history of past and current boxing champions. Liam Paro spoiled the homecoming of Subriel Matias in June with a 12-round decision win and took his IBF junior welterweight title

Six months later, Richardson Hitchins dethroned Paro (25-1, 15 KOs) in his first title defense on the Matchroom boxing card streamed live on DAZN, an eventful evening for fans. Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) from Brooklyn, NY got the 12-round split decision victory using a jab that wasn’t effective in the first four rounds.

Paro was relentless, similar to how he dethroned Matias. This time, though, Hitchins was able to counter when Paro tried to get inside. Boxing is technique and mentality to adjust, Hitchins had a dominant second half that saw him connect with 30 percent of power punches compared to the 17 percent of Paro.

Reminiscent of Latino champions from Puerto Rico, Hitchins was not the late Héctor “Macho” Camacho, a Hall of Famer. He wasn’t former champion Félix “Tito” Trinidad or Miguel Cotto, the first four-division champion from Puerto Rico, the two also enshrined in the Boxing Hall of Fame.

Two judges at ringside scored 116-112, the other a ridiculous 117-11 for Paro. Agree here that 116-112 was the proper verdict

However the win has put Hitchins on the map for bigger fights, a champion aiming for more, a junior welterweight division (140) to many most competitive of all weight classes in the sport. He said Teofimo Lopez the WBO champion was on his agenda, both from Brooklyn, NY. Hitchins with Matchroom and Lopez under the Top Rank Boxing banner, so it’s inevitable that Eddie Hearn (Matchroom) and Bob Arum (Top Rank) will make this happen.

Then again, this is boxing and trying to put some sense into matching compelling fights is complicated with promoters and sanctioning organizations that are involved.

“I want Teofimo in New York. Brooklyn, unification,” he said. “I think that would be one of the biggest fights of 2025, a very lucrative fight. Like I said, I don’t belong in the ring with anybody else but the top level in boxing.”

Hearn is also looking ahead to his 27-year old champion. He also has Paro under the Matchroom Boxing banner and mentioned Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson, two champions in the division he promotes.

“This is a big win for American boxing, a big win for Brooklyn and a big win for grass roots boxing in Brooklyn as well, as he’s a product of that system.” he said. ‘He’s a great kid, he’s an Olympian, he’s a guy that we’ve talked about on the same kind of levels as Devin and Shakur, and Teofimo, and now he’s there.”

THE UNDERCARD: Fighting in his home of Puerto Rico for the first time in five years for the night’s co-featured bout, Henry “Moncho” Lebron (20-0, 10 KOs) battled fellow countryman and former WBO 130-pound title challenger, Christopher “Pitufo” Díaz (29-5, 19 KOs), to a 10-round unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 96-94), claiming the vacant IBF Latino 130-pound title…

Lebron showcased exceptional skill in the early rounds, using his check-right hook and straight left to keep Díaz at bay. Díaz showed resilience and determination in the later rounds, landing significant power punches that energized the hometown crowd. Despite his late surge, Diaz was unable to sway the judges who favored Lebron’s dominant performance.

This victory solidifies Lebron’s standing in the stacked 130-pound division…

Puerto Rico’s own Yankiel “El Doctorcito” Rivera (7-0, 3 KOs), who took on undefeated veteran Angel “Set It Off” Gonzalez (14-1, 7 KOs) of Longwood, Fla., in a 10-round flyweight matchup. He delivered a master performance in front of a hometown crowd with two knockdowns in the third and fourth rounds, resulting in a fourth-round knockout victory, which boosted his undefeated streak to seven.

This victory marked the third time in Rivera’s last four fights that he has ended an opponent’s undefeated record, underscoring his rising stature in the flyweight division.

When asked if he made a statement tonight, Rivera stated, “I think this fight really shows that I’m ready for any champion. I want to get closer to that world title, and now that I’ve put myself on the map with this fight. I know the champions are watching.”

With many wondering what may be next for the undefeated Puerto Rican, including the possibility of fighting for a world title belt, Rivera proclaimed, “Of course I would love that. I also have to pay respect to my team and the people who manage me. I always respect my promoters, my manager, they’re part of the team. When they believe that it’s the right time to do it, I’ll be happy to do it…”

And Puerto Rico’s own Juan “Juancito” Zayas (11-0-1, 8 KOs) registered a unanimous decision win (78-73, 78-73, 77-74) overpower puncher Geraldo Valdez (16-3, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in an eight-round bantamweight affair. With the triumph, Zayas completed a perfect 2024, going 3-0 on the year, all by decision….

Navarrete The Mexican Warrior: Later in the evening at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ Top Rank Boxing and ESPN showcased two rematches, one which ended abruptly because of an eye injury sustained to Robeisy Ramirez.

Emanuel Navarrete again showed why he is being considered a fighter that will go down in history as of the best from Mexico, considering that super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is considered pound-for-pound best and face of the sport. Julio Caesar Chavez, the Hall of Famer is the icon. Navarrette stopped fellow Mexican Oscar Valdez in round six with a left hook to the body, retaining his WBO junior lightweight world title in a highly anticipated rematch.

Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) bested Valdez (32-3, 24 KOs) by decision in August 2023, but this time, the fighting pride of Nogales, Mexico, did not see the final bell. Navarrete knocked down Valdez three times, including at the end of the opening round. While Valdez succeeded in small pockets, the three-division champion landed the harder, more telling blows.

It was a return to form for Navarrete, who bounced back from May’s decision loss to Denys Berinchyk for the WBO lightweight title. He came back to the junior lightweight ranks and used his awkward style and looping punches to once again blunt Valdez’s aggression.

“I had to work hard in each round,” he said. “I had to push him back. He comes forward. I had to push him back. And that was the right strategy to take down a Valdez who is always strong. I told everyone before that I would have a new left hand. And that’s what has happened. It felt really good. We are now starting a second stage of my career. And I plan to take advantage of it.”

Valdez said, “We tried. That’s the most important thing. We tried to get the victory. Sorry to those who came to see me. I wish it was a better result. Maybe next time. No excuses from me. He beat me well.”

And the unusual ending reminded many of the famous “Na Mas” Roberto Duran quitting in the ring in nis welterweight title fight with Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard, almost 40-years ago in New Orleans.

Once again, though, Rafael Espinoza got the best of Robeisy Ramirez. Espinoza defended the WBO featherweight world title with a sixth-round TKO, earning the stoppage after Ramirez turned away and complained of double vision early in the round. Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs) dethroned Ramirez (14-3, 9 KOs) via majority decision last December in an action classic that featured a dramatic 12th round.

This time around, the end came suddenly and shockingly. Ramirez led 48-47 on two cards and trailed 49-46 on the third when the fight was stopped.

“I was just doing my job. Obviously, I caught him,” Espinoza said. “I was barely getting started. Honestly, I think the pressure and the rest of the rounds were going to be very difficult for him. This means that he felt my power. He felt my hand. Perhaps he thought that he wouldn’t be able to handle it. But it happened. I won.”

He added,“I’ve said it from the start. I want to be a legend. I want to be a Mexican boxing great. I want to fight against anyone. I want the people to know that I’m here to give them great fights.”

Ramirez said, “He got me with his elbow twice in the fourth round. That’s when I started to see double. I told the referee. He did his job. He scolded him, but the damage had been done already.

On quitting because of concern about his eye, he said “I think was the best decision. I did that instead of taking more punches, especially since I have double vision, and I couldn’t be at my best. That’s the best decision in order to take care of my health. If I can’t continue because of my vision, it’s better to stop.”

