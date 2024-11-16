Boxing fans are calling it, A ROBBERY!

Image Credit: Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

CABO ROJO, PR – Since early this morning (3 AM Puerto Rico time) I have been hearing my phone text ring constantly with messages from all over. They all were expressing their disbelief with the results of yesterday’s Serrano – Swift fight. It reminded me of when my friends heard about the earthquake back in January 2020 in our side of the island and they were all texting me to see if my family and I were, O.K.? This time it was not an earthquake, but to many boxing fans, especially Puerto Rican fans it was just as devastating to see how Amanda Serrano was ROBBED, yesterday in her rematch with Katie Taylor.

A sister from Seattle said it simply, but on point, “follow the money – one thing for sure – boxing proved why it has lost legitimacy and viewership – we look to sports as a distraction not a reminder.”

In what many believe will go down as one of the most controversial decisions in boxing history, Katie Taylor from Ireland managed to retain the super lightweight championship despite being dominated by Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano over 10 rounds.

Serrano had suffered a deep cut on her right eyebrow because of multiple headbutts, she refused to stop fighting and still landed 107 more punches than Taylor. Likewise, Amanda was more accurate with her fists by landing 44.1% (324) of those she threw, while the Katie landed 41% of the punches she threw. In fact, Serrano’s 324 punches are the highest number recorded in the history of women’s boxing, according to the CompuBox portal.

For this reason, when the judges’ decision in favor of Taylor was announced, there was a sea of ​​boos at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and even the commentators were incredulous. However, Serrano assured that she anticipated an outcome like this if the fight went the distance. “I knew that something like this could happen if the result was decided by the judges, but I came here, I chose to be big and I went up three divisions. I am the world featherweight champion (122 pounds), and I want to be big. I only fight the best. It is what it is,” she stated.

Personally, everyone who saw the fight could not believe the judge’s decision after it was announced that they saw Taylor win with cards of 95-94 even when Katie was deducted a point because of her head bump.

Similarly, she said that Taylor’s headbutts that caused a deep cut on her face are part of a strategy that the 140-pound champion usually uses in her fights. “Whenever you cut yourself, it bothers you. “Blood is coming into your eyes and she kept headbutting me, but we knew from the first fight that that’s what she does. She’s done it in other fights, but I’m a Puerto Rican and I will die in this ring no matter how many cuts I have on my face,” she stated.

Serrano now has a record of 47-3-1 and 31 knockouts, and Taylor improved to 24-1 and 6 KOs.

We in Latino Sports will reach out to Amanda Serrano and inform her that she is a LatinaMVP and will like to award her one of our LatinoMVP awards, the oldest and most prestigious awards given to Latino baseball players and other Latino athletes since 1990

Comments from others who saw the fight

“You are the true champion. You are still a champion for each and every one of us and we are very proud of you. A legend forever,” wrote, on the other hand, the Olympic medalist in the 100 meters with hurdles.” Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

“Proud of you @serranosisters. Today boxing lost. You are still our Champion,” Carlos Arroyo wrote on her Instagram account, accompanied by a photo with the Puerto Rican.

“This is why boxing is talked about the way it is. Decisions like this. With the most viewed fight of the year, Amanda was the clear winner, yet the talk of their fight will be how she got robbed.” Robert Rizzo, Editor Latinosports.com.

“Those were terrible judges.” Rich Mancuso, Boxing Editor, Latinosports.com

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports