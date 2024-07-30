Football in Queens: Mets put up 15 on Twins

17 runs were scored in the Twins (2) and Mets (15) series opener at Citi Field on Monday night - Image Credit: Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — There was baseball in Queens Monday night, but if you were to only take a look at the final score, you’d consider it a football game…

The New York Mets pummeled the Minnesota Twins, 15-2, which levels out to five field goals-one safety on the gridiron. To put the Amazins’ offensive display into more of a football perspective, the New York Jets scored 15 or more points in just eight of their 17 regular season games last season…

Anyways, each Met who came up to bat in Monday night’s series opening beatdown at Citi Field (11 batters), had at least one hit, with Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso (who clobbered his 22nd home run of the season), Tyrone Taylor, Jeff McNeil, and Luis Torrens, recording a minimum of two.

The 28-year-old Venezuelan, Torrens, finished with a game-high of three hits — his second three-hit game this season, and just fifth in his seven-year MLB career. Torrens also went on to have three RBI, as the same goes for McNeil.

Torrens keeps it moving 👊 pic.twitter.com/nRvgLCI4bL — New York Mets (@Mets) July 30, 2024

With attention to the Mets’ offensive game plan, while sticking to it throughout all nine innings, though, their damage began primarily in the fourth, and so on, New York has continued to prove that their lineup is deep enough to legitimately contend for a postseason spot within the National League.

“Really good at bats, one through nine,” stated Mets manager Carlos Mendoza following New York’s victory.

“I thought one through nine, we were super great, and super disciplined with the zone,” added Alonso, who clocked his 214th career home run, which is just six shy from tying Mike Piazza for third all-time in Mets franchise history.

However, with chatter about postseason chances down the stretch, as New York stands 56-50 (currently in possession of the second National League Wild Card spot), is the Mets’ pitching staff strong enough to make it through the long haul of the next two-or-so-months, while vying for a postseason spot?

Among MLB team’s pitching staffs, New York currently ranks 20th in ERA (4.17) on the year, 21st in WHIP (1.30), and 20th in hits allowed (834). Understandingly so, three random statistics shouldn’t decide their fate, but the numbers are jarring.

As MLB’s Trade Deadline ultimately strikes in less than 24 hours (Tuesday, July 30, at 6:00 PM ET), expect David Stearns, the Mets’ president of baseball operations, along with New York’s front office, to reportedly remain on the rapid search for bullpen help, as well as for an arm that Mendoza can potentially slot into the starting rotation.

Three names that immediately come to mind are right-handed starter Zack Littell of the Tampa Bay Rays (4-7 record this season in 21 starts with a 4.17 ERA and 105 strikeouts), All-Star southpaw Tanner Scott of the Miami Marlins (1.18 ERA on the year with 53 Ks and 18 saves), and RHP Luis García of the Los Angeles Angels (3.71 ERA in 2024 with 40 strikeouts and a 1.17 WHIP).

