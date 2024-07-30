Cabrera’s Ineffectiveness, and Vizquel Does Not Lie – La Ineficacia de Cabrera, y Vizquel No Miente

“It has always been said that with money it is impossible to acquire happiness… and with credit cards nothing much has been achieved either”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE – Today Tuesday and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city from where you are writing to me. Very grateful.

Fernando R. Berra The Ch. from Caracas says: “I am sending you a sincere comment about Miguel Cabrera’s WAR, between the years 2017 and 2023.

“Cabrera had a negative WAR in his last seven years of (-) 2.7. That is something outrageously disastrous, something excessive.

“So I do not understand how some Venezuelan journalists highlight Cabrera’s work so much, and hide the negative that he left in the last third of his career. I think they fear being fired from the media outlets they work for, if they publish the truth about the leader Martín Polar.

“Imagine that in his last seven seasons, the Mexican Mario Mendoza, famous for his offensive inefficiency in his 686-game career, had a negative WAR of -2.7, the same as Cabrera had in his last seven years of career in 701 games.”

Elio Medina, from Mazatlán, asks: “What has been the longest winning streak by a team in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Eli: That record is 26, in 1916, by the Giants in the National League. In the American League, the Indians of 2017 have it, 22 in a row.

Francisco J. Rivadavia from Hermosillo, asks: “Who were the first blacks and when did they debut, with the Yankees, Red Sox, Giants and Braves?”

Dear friend Paco: In 1949, the Yankees signed Luis Márquez, a Mexican pitcher from Huatabampo, but he never made it to the big team. The first of them in the Majors was Elston Howard in 1955; the Red Sox, Pumpsie Green, in 1959; the Giants signed the first three black players together in 1949, Mone Irvin, Hank Thompson and Ford Smith; and the Braves, Sam Jethroe, in 1950.

Oswaldo Álvares, from Barquisimeto, asks: “Is it true that you wanted to interview Omar Vizquel, the security agents at the Estadio Universitario prevented you from doing so, and that is why you have not voted for him for the Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Chaldo:. That’s a lie.I didn’t even know that there was such a thing as security at the Universitario against reporters. And Vizquel was always very kind to me. I think he is a gentleman in every sense. He does not lie. Some asshole would invent such a ridiculous thing to try to harm him.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.”

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Ineficacia de Cabrera, y Vizquel No Miente

“Siempre se dijo que con dinero es imposible adquirir la felicidad… y con las tarjetas de crédito tampoco se ha logrado gran cosa “… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE – Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde me escribes. Muy agradecido.

Fernando R. Berra La Ch. de Caracas dice: “Le envío un sincero comentario acerca del WAR de Miguel Cabrera, entre los años 2017 y 2023.

“Cabrera tuvo un WAR negativo en sus últimos siete años de (-) 2.7. Eso es algo escandalosamente desastroso, algo desmedido. “Por lo que no concibo cómo algunos periodistas venezolanos, destacan tanto la labor de Cabrera, y ocultan lo negativo que dejó en la última tercera parte de su carrera. Creo temen que los despidan de las transmisiones para las cuales trabajan, si publican la verdad acerca del líder Martín Polar.

“Imagínese que en sus últimas siete temporadas, el mexicano Mario Mendoza, famoso por la ineficiencia a la ofensiva en su carrera de 686 encuentros, tuvo un WAR negativo de – 2.7, el mismo que tuvo Cabrera en sus últimos siete años de carrera en 701 encuentros”.

Elio Medina, de Mazatlán, pregunta: “¿Cuál ha sido la racha más larga de victorias por un equipo en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Eli: Ese récord es de 26, en 1916, por los Gigantes en la Liga Nacional. En la Americana, lo tienen los Indios de 2017, 22 en fila.

Francisco J. Rivadavia de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Quiénes fueron los primeros negros y cuándo debutaron, con Yankees, Medias Rojas, Gigantes y Bravos?” Amigo Paco: En 1949, los Yankees firmaron a Luis Márquez, pitcher mexicano de Huatabampo, pero nunca llegó al equipo grande. El primero de ellos en las Mayores fue Elston Howard en 1955; los Medias Rojas, Pumpsie Green, en 1959; los Gigantes firmaron a tres primeros negros juntos en 1949, Mone Irvin, Hank Thompson y Ford Smith; y los Bravos, a Sam Jethroe, 1950. Oswaldo Álvares, de Barquisimeto, pregunta: “¿Cierto que una vez usted quiso entrevistar a Omar Vizquel, agentes de seguridad del Estadio Universitario se lo impidieron y por eso no vota por él para el Hall de la Fama?”

Amigo Chaldo: Mentira. Hasta ignoraba que existiera eso de la seguridad en el Universitario contra los reporteros. Y Vizquel siempre fue muy amable conmigo. Lo creo un caballero en todo sentido. Él no miente. Algún culopicoso inventaría tal ridiculez para tratar de perjudicarlo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5