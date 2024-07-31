Concerned About Lack of Uniformity in MLB – Preocupada Por la Falta De Uniformidad en MLB

“Baseball statistics are like the dental floss that beautiful girls wear on the beach… they show a lot, but they hide the essentials.”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city from where you write from. Thank you.

Juan B. Laya U. de Zaraza, asks: “Why was Luis Arráez allowed to give the ball to Dylan Cease, for the last out of the no-hitter? I understood that only the main umpire should do it.”

Dear friend and namesake: You can continue to see it that way, but the Rules do not say anything about that. Everything was by regulation.

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, asks: “In which years were Steve Garvey, Fred Lynn, Frank Vargas, and others candidates for the Hall of Fame and why were they not elected? White and Willie Randolph?”

Dear friend Pele: They were not elected because they never achieved the minimum number of votes required, 75%. Garvey was a candidate for 15 years, 1993-2007, but no elected by the Baseball Writers Association. His best result, in 1995, was 42.6%. Then, in front of the Veterans Committee for four more years. At best, 37.5%.

Lynn, two years, 1996 and 1997. His highest votes, 5.5%; Frank White, one year, 1996, 3.8%; Randolph, one year, 1998, 1.1%.

Luzgarda Villalba, from Mexico City, asks: “Why the Major Leagues allow that each baseball player wear the uniform at the height that suits him, knees or under the heels; and why do they also let them appear with those horrible beards? That is not uniformity. They look like a bunch of reggaeton singers.

Dear friend Luz: The commissioner doesn’t have time to deal with that, after he takes care of business with ESPN and FOX. In reality, he doesn’t care about sports, or the show.

Ricardo Osborne K. from The Bronx, asks: “Do you think the Yankees should hire Trevor Bauer, who has pitched very well in Mexico?”

Dear friend Chardo: I don’t think so… And how many girls has he hit there after having sex with them?… Just asking?

Hensel Cohen D. from Culiacan, asks: “How much do agents charge big leaguers to represent them?”

Dear friend Shelo: Generally it’s four percent. And, in some cases, the same agents or their office staff also handle the investments, but that’s another business and the fees depend, of course, on the operations they do, which are almost always through financial institutions.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of "Juan Vené en la Pelota" in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Preocupada Por la Falta De Uniformidad en MLB

“Las estadísticas en el beisbol son como el hilo dental que usan en la playa las hermosa muchachas… muestran bastante, pero ocultan lo esencial”... Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tú nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Juan B. Laya U. de Zaraza, pregunta: “¿Por qué permitieron a Luis Arráez entregarle la pelota a Dylan Cease, para el último out del juego sin hits? Tenía entendido que solo el umpire principal debe hacerlo”.

Amigo y tocayo: Puedes seguir teniéndolo, entendido, pero las Reglas no dicen nada de eso. Todo fue reglamentario.

Pedro L. Vargas, de Coro, pregunta: “¿En cuáles años fueron candidatos al Hall de la Fama y por qué no los eligieron, Steve Garvey, Fred Lynn, Frank White y Willie Randolph?”

Amigo Pele: No fueron elegidos, porque nunca lograron el mínimo de votos necesario, 75%. Garvey fue candidato ante los periodistas, durante 15 años, 1993-2007. Su mejor resultado, el de 1995, fue del 42.6%. Después, ante el Comité de Veteranos, estuvo cuatro años más. En el mejor, 37.5%.

Lynn, dos años, 1996 y 1997. Sus mayores votos, 5.5%; Frank White, un año, 1996, 3.8%; Randolph, un año, 1998, 1.1%.

Luzgarda Villalba, de Ciudad de México, pregunta: “¿Por qué permiten en Grandes Ligas que cada pelotero use el uniforme a la altura que le provoca, a las rodillas o bajo los talones; y por qué también los dejan aparecer con esas horribles barbas?. Eso no es uniformidad. Parecen un arreo de cantantes de reggaetón.

Amiga Luz: Al comisionado no le queda tiempo para ocuparse de eso, después que atiende a los negocios con ESPN y FOX. En realidad, no le importa el deporte, ni el espectáculo.

Ricardo Osborne K. de El Bronx, pregunta: “¿Cree que los Yankees deben contratar a Trevor Bauer, quien ha lanzado muy bien en México”?

Amigo Chardo: No creo… ¿Y a cuántas muchachas ha golpeado por allá después de tener sexo con ellas?… Pregunto yo, ¿no?

Hensel Cohén D. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Cuánto cobran los agentes a los bigleaguers por representarlos?”

Amigo Shelo: Generalmente es el cuatro por ciento. Y, en algunos casos, los mismos agentes o personal de su oficina, también se ocupan de manejar las inversiones, pero eso es otro negocio y los honorarios dependen, por supuesto, de las operaciones que hagan, las cuales casi siempre son a través de instituciones financieras.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de "Juan Vené en la Pelota" en la Internet, si entras con: "El deporte vuelve a unirnos".

